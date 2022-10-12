Which avenues for improvement could Blue Jays choose this winter?

TORONTO – The next person to find an easy way to explain the loss of the Blue Jays wildcard series to the Mariners might be the first.

That doesn’t mean the Blue Jays haven’t sought a behind-closed-door explanation, but more realistically, there’s no reason why this team let an 8-1 lead slip away. In the end, it just… all went wrong.

It still stings, of course, but now it’s over — time to make plans for 2023. And maybe there’s an easy way to avoid this pain in a year’s time: do what the Yankees did — win the division. There’s no denying that much: you can’t lose the wildcard series if you don’t have to play in it.

With Aaron Judge on the brink of free choice, the Yankees have no guarantee that they will start the 2023 season as AL East favorites. That means there could be an opening for the Blue Jays, whose core players will remain under team control in 2023, with the exception of Ross Stripling.

First, however, they need to determine who will become the full-time manager and based on what GM Ross Atkins said on Tuesday, John Schneider is the top contender for that position after leading the team to a 46-28 finish. It would now be a surprise if Schneider is not officially announced as the Blue Jays manager in a few weeks.

Until then, let’s take a look at some of the ways the Blue Jays could avoid a similar fate in 2023. Big picture, these are some available avenues for improvement…

Improve from within

Let’s start with the most subtle way the Blue Jays could improve: what if their existing players just got better? Danny Jansen definitely improved in 2022, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. did that the year before and the year before that it was Teoscar Hernandez. So it happens.

“We’re a winning team that has a really good foundation with a young core,” Atkins said. “One of the things I’m really confident in is our ability to get better internally … we’re going to have development coming from our major league roster.”

Could that come from Gabriel Moreno in 2023? From Yusei Kikuchi? Or Zach Pop? There are many candidates to make a leap forward and those improvements are needed if the Blue Jays are to make up for future injuries and move backwards elsewhere on the roster. Necessary, but probably not sufficient.

Expenses in free desk

The Blue Jays have issued premium free agents in each of the last three winters, with Hyun-Jin Ryu, George Springer, Marcus Semien and Kevin Gausman starting. Along the way, the front office effectively dispelled any fears that they would be working as a team for a small market.

But where is the limit to that expenditure? Since people like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette earning more through arbitration, the Blue Jays’ wage obligations begin to rise significantly. That’s been obvious for years, of course, and won’t surprise the front office, but no final payroll has yet been set by team owner Rogers Communications, Inc., which also owns Sportsnet.

“We feel very good with the support to continue building this team,” Atkins said.

Ultimately, conversations between ownership and team president Mark Shapiro will give the Blue Jays a clearer picture of what they can spend. For now, Atkins will continue as usual and that means we have to consider the coveted free agents.

On paper, Carlos Correa, Brandon Nimmo and Justin Verlander are some of the many top players that would make the Blue Jays a better team (that’s speculation, although Verlander was a target of the Blue Jays last year). Of course, spending a player of that caliber can also require some creative maneuvering to make the pieces fit.

Internally, the Blue Jays have a prominent free agent, as Stripling got a chance to test the open market. After the Blue Jays’ departure from the playoffs, he was open to a return, but he will certainly have many candidates. In that sense, albeit on a smaller scale, free agent reliever David Phelps said he thoroughly enjoyed his time in Toronto.

Perhaps the easiest scenario is to imagine the Blue Jays signing a starting pitcher and a pair of high-end relievers (more on that later), but they need to consider even bigger opportunities first.

Trade a Major League Player

Asked about the possibility of an off-season trade that would disrupt the existing core of the team, Atkins said he doesn’t think it’s necessary. At the same time, the Blue Jays will be open-minded, like every winter.

Obviously the Blue Jays have three catchers of the highest caliber. So far they have turned down offers for Danny Jansen, Alejandro Kirk and Gabriel Moreno and there is absolutely nothing wrong with having ‘too much’ quality catch. In addition, Moreno worked on his versatility this season and was able to contribute in a multi-function role.

At the same time, it’s an unconventional setup with rival teams wondering what the Blue Jays will do here. Aside from an attractive offer for a young player with star potential, it’s hard to see the Blue Jays move to Kirk, who is four years away from free agency, or Moreno, who is six. Although Jansen is now just two years away from free agency, he is also said to have significant trade value left over after his breakout to power.

In any case, you don’t trade these players to trade them, but only if they bring back something so valuable that you just can’t say ‘no’.

Find swing and miss

The 2022 Blue Jays had an effective bullpen, but it lacked swing and miss — a mistake that contributed to their Game 2 defeat. Expect the Blue Jays to prioritize that issue once the off-season starts.

“We think we can improve our ability to strike out and get more swing and miss,” Atkins said. “And we saw the results of that in that (play-off) game… feeling like we can complement it in a way that will take another step for us.”

Ideally, Nate Pearson would emerge from his upcoming stint in the winter ball as a strike-throwing arm who can help 75 or more innings in relief in 2023. Of course, it would be reckless to count on that outcome, so the Blue Jays have to help elsewhere, too.

The more strength the Blue Jays have in their bullpen, the more likely they are to continue deep into October at this time next year.