Where Trump’s Endorsement Record Stands Halfway through Primary Season
As we enter the second half of this year’s high school season, more than 30 states have already held nomination contests, including some of the most pivotal, such as in Pennsylvania and Georgia.
But many contests are still ahead, including several taking place Tuesday in Arizona, Michigan and Washington, which former President Donald J. Trump has weighed in.
Across the country, Mr. Trump has backed more than 200 candidates, many of whom ran unopposed or faced little-known, poorly funded adversaries.
For some—like JD Vance in Ohio and Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania – Mr Trump’s endorsement was crucial to secure victory. But in Georgia, some of his candidates were defeated in overwhelming defeat, and he had mixed success in South Carolina and North Carolina.
Here’s a look at Mr Trump’s endorsement in key primary races.
In Georgia, several losses and one win
Gov. Brian Kemp easily defeated the former Senator David PerdueTrump’s handpicked candidate in the Republican primary for governor. Mr. Kemp became a target of Trump after he refused to undo the president’s loss there in 2020. He will face Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams, whom he narrowly defeated four years ago.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who declined Mr Trump’s demand to “find” additional votes after his 2020 loss, also defeated a Trump-backed challenger, Representative Jody Hice.
In a primary runoff election for an open seat in Georgia’s sixth congressional district, Rich McCormick, a physician and retired Marine, defeated the Trump-backed Jake Evansthe former chairman of the Georgia Ethics Committee and the son of a Trump administration ambassador.
The former professional football player Herschel WalkerTrump, who dominated a Senate primary and will face Senator Raphael Warnock, a Democrat and prolific fundraiser, in the general election.
Pennsylvania victories
After a tense race that prompted a recount, Dr. Mehmet OzoMr Trump’s choice, won the state Senate primary, narrowly beating David McCormick.
Doug Mastiano, a state senator and retired army colonel who has promoted false claims about the 2020 election and attended the protest ahead of the Capitol riots, won the Republican nomination for governor. Mr Trump had backed him just days before the May 17 primary.
Two wins and a loss in North Carolina
Representative Ted Budd won the Republican nomination for the Senate, and Bo Hinesa 26-year-old political novice who captivated Mr Trump was catapulted to victory in his primaries for a seat in the House outside of Raleigh.
But representative Madison Cawthorn succumbed to the weight of repeated scandals and blunders. He was ousted in his May 17 primary, a stinging rejection of a Trump-approved candidate. Voters chose Chuck Edwards, a state senator.
A split in South Carolina House racing
Representative Tom Rice, one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump after the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack, was ousted by his Trump-backed challenger, state representative Russell Fryin the seventh congressional district.
But representative Nancy Mace defeated her Trump-backed challenger, the former state legislator Katie Arrington, in the first congressional district. Ms Mace had said Mr Trump was responsible for the January 6 attack but did not vote to impeach him. She received support from Nikki Haley and Mick Mulvaney, who both held positions in the state before serving in the Trump administration.
Election deniers win in Nevada
Adam Laxalt won a Senate primary and will face incumbent Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, who is seen as one of the most vulnerable Democrats this fall. Mr. Laxalt, a former attorney general, was supported by Mr. Trump and had helped lead his efforts to reverse the results of the 2020 presidential election in Nevada.
Joseph Lombardothe Sheriff of Las Vegas, won the Republican nomination for governor and will face Democratic incumbent, Governor Steve Sisolak.
Jim Marchant did not receive formal endorsement, but his win as the primary secretary of state could very well be considered a victory for Mr. Trump: He is a Trump loyalist who helped organize a series of “America First”- candidates for election who have doubts about the legitimacy of the 2020 election will face Cisco Aguilar, a Democratic lawyer.
Illinois victories, with outside help
state senator Darren Bailey, who got a last minute approval from Mr. Trump, won the Republican primary for governor. Democratic spending, including that of Governor JB Pritzker, may have helped Bailey, who Democrats say was easier to beat in the general election than the other Republicans.
Representative Mary Miller, Trump who backed Mr. Trump months ago won her primary against fellow Representative Rodney Davis.
Ohio wins
The Senate Candidate JD Vance defeated a field of well-funded candidates, almost all of whom set themselves up as Trump-esque Republicans. Mr. Vance, an author and venture capitalist, had transformed himself in 2016 from a self-proclaimed “never Trump man” to an “America First” candidate in 2022.
Max Millera former Trump aide who denied accusations of assaulting an ex-girlfriend and later supported by Mr. Trump won his House primary after two other Republican incumbent officials chose not to run.
Mr Trump also captioned: Madison Gesiotto Gilbert, a lawyer and former beauty queen who had been a surrogate for his presidential campaign. She won a seven-time primary for a congressional seat vacated by Representative Tim Ryan, a Democrat running for the Senate.
In Maryland, a win aided by Democrats
Dan Cox, a first state legislator to embrace Mr. Trump’s lies about the 2020 election, handily defeated Kelly Schulz in the Republican primary for governor. Ms. Schulz was seen as a protege of government leader Larry Hogan, a leader of the party’s anti-Trump wing.
Mr. Cox, who was approved by Mr. Trump in November 2021, raised little money. But he benefited from more than $1.16 million in television advertising from the Democratic Governors Association, which aided his primary campaign in the hopes that he would be easier to beat in the general election.
A win in West Virginia
Representative Alex Mooney triumphed over Representative David McKinley in a newly drawn congressional district. Mr Trump’s approval was seen as the deciding factor in the race.
A win in California
Kevin Kiley, a state legislator backed by Mr. Trump, advanced to the general election after finishing second in an open primaries in the third congressional district. He will be up against Kermit Jones, a Democrat who is a physician and Navy veteran who was the top vote catcher.
A narrow win in Montana
Ryan Zinke had been Montana’s at-large congressman before serving in the Trump administration. Now he wants to return to Congress in the newly created First Congressional District. Mr Trump backed him and he narrowly won his primary.
A loss in Nebraska
Charles W. Herbster, a wealthy agribusiness executive, lost his three-time primary to Jim Pillen, a University of Nebraska regent backed by Governor Pete Ricketts, who has long clashed with Mr. Trump and whose term is limited. Late in the campaign, Mr. Herbster accused of groping several women. He denied the allegations.
And another loss in Idaho
Governor Brad Little overcame Mr. Trump’s approval of the state’s lieutenant governor, Janice McGeachinwho challenged him in the Republican primaries.
