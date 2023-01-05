Where to buy the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti: stock goes live today!

Refresh

2023-01-05T10:40:10.815Z While we wait for the RTX 4070 Ti stock to appear, check out our roundup of everything we know about the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti. We’ll also be reviewing the GPU, but with CES 2023 happening at the same time, this will be delayed a bit.

(Image credit: Dmytro Balkhovitin/michelmond/ImageFlow/Nvidia) 2023-01-05T10:38:19.272Z When the RTX 4090 went on sale, it sold out almost immediately, and while the RTX 4080 eventually sold out, it took a little longer. What happens when the RTX 4070 Ti goes on sale? It could sell out quickly because of its value proposition – being the cheapest GPU of the current RTX 4000 series, it could be more of an ‘impulse’ buy, and people disappointed not to get the RTX 4080 or even 4090 have been able to try to get the 4070 Ti to persuade them. Bookmark this page and we’ll help you beat the crowds and hopefully find a new GPU.