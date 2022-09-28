Where this UK mortgage meltdown will really bite

Typical. You provide one shock to the cost of living and another shows up to take its place.

The extreme reaction of the gold market to UK Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s ‘fiscal event’ last week, which followed a package to deal with rising energy costs, has caused chaos in the mortgage market. A number of lenders, including Virgin Money, Skipton Building Society and Halifax, stopped offering new mortgages or withdrew certain products on Monday in response to rising borrowing costs.

This isn’t 2008. The market isn’t just shutting down because lenders don’t have money. But the impact will be felt painful and uneven.

Banks have been caught offering products that are just plain bad business after the surge in borrowing costs. The two-year swap rate, which is discounting mortgages, rose from below 4 percent to north of 5.5 percent a few weeks ago. Things that looked decent recently are now unprofitable, especially for those with the best prices on the market.

The shock has shocked some banks more than others. The biggest lenders will probably have their financing covered several weeks in advance. HSBC and Santander suspended new deals on Tuesday, in part because they were swamped by demand. Halifax only raised certain fee-based mortgages, where the prepayment is supposed to offset a lower interest rate. Others, mainly challenger banks and building societies, froze everything.

Make no mistake: all banks will increase their mortgage rates in the coming weeks. But for some, the urgency is greater. Major retail chains, such as Barclays or NatWest, have more tacky, low-cost deposits in their financing mix. Challengers and building societies tend to rely more on more expensive savings deposits and hot money that is moved more often.

That has become more expensive: on Monday, the average yield on 2-year bonds was 2.8 percent from building societies and 3.2 percent from challenger banks, according to Omar Keenan of Credit Suisse. For the large banks, this was only 1.6 percent. Likewise, the Big Five banks have a loan-to-deposit ratio of about 80 percent, notes Keenan. Other specialty lenders are more likely to rely on other sources of funding, such as the mortgage-backed securities market.

The blow to households will not be immediate. UK borrowers now have an overwhelming amount of two to five year fixed income deals. According to UK Finance, 600,000 fixed-rate deals will expire in the second half of this year and 1.8 million next year. If mortgage rates rise to 6 percent, the average household refinancing a two-year deal would see monthly repayments rise more than 70 percent from £863 to £1,490, according to Pantheon Macroeconomics.

More households than ever are isolated from this market shock. Has direct home ownership has steadily increased since 1990, where since about 2014 the number of borrowers without a mortgage has exceeded the number of borrowers. But those protected from the mortgage defaults are concentrated in the older age groups: 62 percent of real owners (about a third of the market) are 65 or older; 58 percent of homeowners with a mortgage (another one-third) are between 35 and 54 years old. Private tenants can suffer if landlords want to pass on higher mortgage costs.

Younger people, many of whom have already been barred from buying, are likely to be the ones who are increasingly struggling to get a mortgage due to affordability. New buyers, who borrowed at an average income ratio of 3.58 times last year based on UK Finance figures, are likely to be the most affected by higher rates and tightened lending criteria, followed by movers at 2.96 times and those who are 2.96 times over. 8 times over. .

And as with energy, poorer households will suffer the most. UK Finance looked at . earlier this month household “wiggle room”, or the portion of disposable income that remains after paying off mortgages and basic expenses. A 100 basis point rise in mortgage rates (and the market is charging nearly treble by the end of the year) barely changed the picture for the wealthiest households, but substantially worsened the position of those in the lowest income brackets . Even before this modest rate hike, the trade association estimated that three in 10 could struggle to pay their bills after refinancing this year.

Needless to say, these are also among the households that will benefit least from the tax cuts that have helped create this mess.

