Where the game will be won and lost: Can England deal with Sweden’s set-pieces?

England will take on Sweden in the semi-finals of the European Championship for women on Tuesday evening.

It’s a highly anticipated encounter, with England looking to end their curse in the semi-finals.

Kathryn Batte's reveals the key areas where the game can be won and lost.

Can England handle Sweden’s set pieces?

Sweden have not scored from open play since their second group stage match but have shown their strength and power in the air. Four of their five goals against Portugal came from set pieces and the other was a penalty.

In the quarter-final against Belgium, Linda Sembrant scored in extra time from a corner and 10 of Sweden’s 40 goals in qualifying were scored by defenders.

England will have to limit the number of set pieces, while Millie Bright and goalkeeper Mary Earps will have to dominate their penalty area when the ball is swung in.

Will Alessia Russo be a supersub again?

With Ellen White likely to start up front for England, Russo will once again be key coming off the bench. The striker’s energy has been crucial when England’s opponents are tired and there’s no doubt the capable Russo could cause trouble for centre-backs Magdalena Eriksson and Sembrant.

White will also have to play her part by pressuring and exhausting the Swedish defense before Russo is likely introduced around the hour.

Battle of the Barca players

England right-back Lucy Bronze takes on her future Barcelona teammate Fridolina Rolfo, who plays on the left for Sweden. Rolfo, who has had an excellent season for Barca, has had a frustrating tournament so far, but could be happy if Bronze left room.

Rolfo plays left-back for her club, but operates further up the field for Sweden, allowing her to attack as well as defend. Her fight with Bronze could be the most intriguing of the night.

Can Walsh and Stanway dominate the midfield?

Sweden struggles against low-block teams, but as England are likely to be more attacking, they have to watch out for possession. Walsh and Stanway will have to open an organized defense and remain aware of getting hit during the break.

They know the strengths and weaknesses of Manchester City’s Filippa Angeldahl, who played with both of them last season, while Stanway will face Kosovare Asllani, who was passed fit. Everton’s Hanna Bennison is another attacking midfielder and, given the time, could pick the top corner.