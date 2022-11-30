‘Where men cling to power to keep women in their place’

Voice needs goodwill, not small-mindedness I grew up on a farm and still love my garden (“Hypocrisy rules for Nats in voice referendum decision”, November 30). The garden is full of shells that remind me of First Nation people who cared for this land. They owe me hugely. They deserve that I listen to them and respond with respect. I do. I will.

The Nationals reveal their small-minded, ideologically-driven, failure to appreciate our land and issues of justice, by their knee-jerk rejection of the Voice referendum. Their counter proposal to empower local areas lacks detail and intentionality.

The Voice is a magnificent document – thoughtful, gracious, reasoned, simply asking that there be a channel for First Nations’ Voices to be heard in our parliament. It invites me (us) to listen to the original owners – their concern for the land, their culture, their families and children and for their Voice to be heard in the corridors of power, convinces me. Cliff Powell, Narrabeen Credit:John Shakespeare The Nationals reject the Voice to Parliament because it does not address all Aboriginal problems (“Nationals split over opposition to the Voice”, November 30). That reason wins both the “startling glimpse of the obvious” and the “utter irrelevance” awards. White Australia’s interaction with its Indigenous population has, to put it mildly, not been a happy one. This history leaves a complex situation that needs to be addressed by everyone of goodwill. It establishes a mechanism for Aboriginal opinions on issues that concern them. It recognizes the original inhabitants. It is the fundamental symbolic or psychological element of the issue. It is the beginning, not the end. David Goss, Woonona

Jacinta Nampijinpa price claims the Voice will cause racial divisions in the country. What’s race to do with the matter? The question is the prior occupation of the land, and its disposition by invasion. The Voice wants to give the disposed people a voice in the land that their forefathers have enjoyed for millennia. The issue is ownership, not race. Richard Lynch, Belbora I was raised in rural NSW and couldn’t grasp the appeal of the Nationals. It was sad to see rural voters vote against their interests. It will be more disappointing to see them vote against the restoration of dignity and pride for our First Nations. I hope rural Australia will see through the Nationals’ threadbare arguments to keep an approach to Indigenous advancement which has proven to be a failure over many generations. Cabarita: Chris McGregor Morrison still doesn’t get it Now that Scott Morrison has quite properly been censured by the parliament, I hope we can move on and forget him (“‘Intimidation and retribution’: Scott Morrison attacks government over censure motion”, smh.com.au, November 30). His speech once again showed his total lack of self-awareness as well as his arrogance. Self-pity, too. He We cannot admit his faults. We must learn to live with his flaws and move on. He It’s simply not worth our time or attention anymore. Brian Palfrey (Surry Hills) There is only one solution to the Morrison problem – it’s called a byelection. This would, however, require him to admit he was wrong and step aside – a difficult proposition for one so virtuous. Mike Keene Stanwell Park

Peter Dutton has shown why the federal Coalition will continue to be in opposition for many more years. He doesn’t support a censure vote against Morrison, which shows that he is putting party before country. Denis O’Brien, Orange Scott Morrison has stated that he was called to his work by God. Question whether the censure action is directed at the wrong entity (Letters of November 30,). Joe Weller, Mittagong There is plenty of space for hypocrisy The tone of your report suggests that it’s only the USA that should have free rein in space (“China set to dominate space, official warns”, November 30). The alarmist speakers are both from Canada and the US military industrial complex. Dwight Eisenhower, an ex-Republican US president, warned against this long ago. It would have been useful to have some background information about where these comments were made. They were made during a conference organized by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute. The US speaker, Lieutenant-General Nina Armagno, accused China of “reckless” missile tests that created dangerous space debris in recent years. This is not a fair assessment of a representative from a national space agency, which is the most prominent earthly provider for space junk. The agency recently performed an experiment to firebomb an asteroids to shift its course. Gerard Noonan, Sofala

Unholy developments The City of Parramatta has smoothed the path for a 45-storey tower to be built next to St John's Cathedral in the heart of the CBD. The proposal by the Anglican Church to build 45-storey towers next to St Johns Cathedral in Parramatta represents yet another attack on the heritage of Parramatta, and indeed the heritage of this nation ("Council split over 'heritage vandalism' at historic site", November 30). This precinct is shared by the Parramatta Town Hall (historic) and Centenary Square (historic). Here were some of the earliest reconciliation efforts with the Indigenous people. It is where the colony's earliest markets were established. It is a central part of Parramatta's fabric. Instead of preserving and enhancing this heritage, Anglican Church as developer seeks to remove the heritage precinct to block sunlight, to restrict access, and even to exclude certain groups from our community. Bruce Morrison, the Reverend, claims that the tower proposal will improve the setting for the cathedral. This view could not be reconciled by the most charitable observer. It must only be seen as another greedy developer grab resulting in the destruction of this nation's heritage and prostitution of valuable open space in this much-abused city. Bob Edgar Westmead St John's at Parramatta is acting as a developer, showing no regard to its heritage. This land was donated to the church by colonial times for religious purposes.

It is not the first time this has happened: look at what occurred at St Philip’s in Sydney. Rectory and church hall were torn down in order to build an office tower that would ruin the historical setting of this historic church. Heritage authorities should stop this kind of activity at the church. Clive Lucas Neutral Bay In 1953 (renewed in 1991), the City of Parramatta and the parish of St John’s entered into an agreement. St John’s would take down its boundary fence and give a licence allowing members of the public to cross the church grounds in exchange for the city council maintaining the church grounds. While generally advantageous for both sides, there is (speaking as a long-term parish councillor) one downside for St John’s – many in the public are simply unaware of the agreement, and presume that the grassed area between the cathedral and Centenary Square is a public park, when most of it is, in fact, the property of St John’s. This misconception lies behind many of the objections to the Anglican Church’s social covenants (already in place throughout the past 79 years) raised by opponents of the proposed St John’s Parramatta redevelopment. While Councillor Patricia Prociv portrays the social covenants as “imposing their beliefs on our community”, what she and other opponents sought to do would have amounted to imposing their standards onto what could happen on private church property. Roger Gallagher (Merrylands).

Lay Canon and Parish Councillor of St John’s Anglican Cathedral Parramatta A complex ailment While Dr Peter Cheng seems to indicate there are, simplistically, two sides at play, the reality would indicate a multi-faceted problem (“As a pharmacist turned GP, I don’t trust ‘noctors”’, November 29). He He might be a little too naive to believe doctors are better equipped to prescribe and administer restricted drugs. However, the current issue with GP access makes it difficult for him. Some GPs may not be willing to provide more space or security for their new dispensary. This is an alternative to waiting for days to visit our doctor. We all know the location of our local pharmacy. As for GPs not being incentivised – Parker pen or Bali conference, anyone? Howard Young, Clovelly

The best memories The Sydney Modern gallery “isn’t designed for Instagram” (“Art Gallery’s Sydney Modern wing puts landscape in picture”, November 30). Although that may be the intention, thousands of people will snap photos of the artworks and not take the time to look at them. Perhaps the Modern could follow in the footsteps of galleries that have banned photography to make it more enjoyable for all. The most lasting memory of art, and the best place to store it is inside your head. Gillian Appleton Paddington Spend a little to save the earth Yes, I will be embracing “unjugawa” and doing my bit to save the planet (Letters, November 30). I originally planned to gift my grandchildren fruits and vegetables this year. However, after looking at the prices, I chose the pop-up farm pet toy. Mark Paskal, Austinmer

NSW bans cyclists Your correspondent is incorrect (Letters November 30). NSW is the only state that has built cycle lanes on freeways. For years, our transport authorities have used this method to stop cycling. Peter Hull, Hat Head Dashing, really? No doubt your correspondent has a spare hour or two to explain to us how the word “dashing” applies to Perrottet (Letters, November 30). Paul Fergus of Croydon The digital view