Where is the leopard in this image? Predator is perfectly camouflaged for your eyes in this test

Advertisement

Can you see the snow leopard perfectly camouflaged in its rocky environment?

American photographer Max Waugh took impressive photos of the predator perched on a rocky slope of a canyon in the Altai Mountains of western Mongolia.

The creature is almost unrecognizable, as its colors help it blend in with the mountainscape.

Max from Seattle said, “It’s hard to spot these cats. This photo really shows a typical snow leopard habitat.”

Can you see the snow leopard perfectly camouflaged in its rocky environment?