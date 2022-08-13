Where is Garry McDonald now? Inside the very private life of the iconic Australian comedian

<!–

He became a household name by playing ‘little Aussie bleeder’ Norman Gunston and Arthur on the ABC series, Mother And Son.

But iconic Australian comedian Garry McDonald lives a very quiet life these days.

McDonald, 73, was diagnosed with anxiety and related depression in 1993 and now lives a very private life with his actress wife Diane Craig.

The 73-year-old rose to fame for his role in the legendary ABC comedy Aunty Jack in 1973 and his performance in the 1975 drama film Picnic At Hanging Rock.

His famous character Norman Gunston was born in the ABC series Mother And Son.

Eventually he was offered his own program ‘The Norman Gunston Show’.

He has interviewed the likes of Mick Jaggar, Ray Charles, Muhammad Ali, Paul Keating and Paul McCartney on his show and throughout his career.

Garry is known for daubing his face with small pieces of tissue paper and his signature combed-through haircut.

He won the Gold Logie in 1976 for his work on The Norman Gunston Show and also received the Logie Award for Most Outstanding Actor in 1994.

After the reboot of his hit series was canceled in 1993, Garry was diagnosed with anxiety and related depression.

He told the ABC in 2015 that he was “mortified” by the show’s cancellation.

“I was mortified that I put people out of work. But I couldn’t do anything. I was a basket,’ he said.

Garry also revealed that once diagnosed, he began cognitive behavioral therapy that “changed his life.”

Garry, a staunch advocate for mental health awareness, received an Order of Australia in 2003 and is also an ambassador for Beyond Blue.

In 2012, he returned to TV screens, playing Doctor Philip Noonan in Network Ten’s drama series Offspring.

Garry currently lives with his wife Diane in Berry on the south coast of New South Wales.

The couple, who share son David and daughter Kate, met during the production of Let’s Get A Divorce and tied the knot in 1971.

After the reboot of his hit series The Norman Gunston Show was canceled in 1993, Garry (pictured here in 2012) was diagnosed with anxiety and related depression.