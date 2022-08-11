Where is Cindy Jessup, the woman who ‘stole’ Olivia Newton-John’s first husband, now?

She was the young blonde nanny who was blamed for the breakup of Olivia Newton-John’s first marriage after she flirted with the actress’s husband while they raised money together to fight her first cancer battle in 1994—to be years later. secretly marry him .

And today in an exclusive interview, Cindy Jessup tells DailyMail.com how she mourns the “angel” star following her death at age 73.

Jessup was just 23 when she met Olivia and her then-husband Matt Lattanzi.

A beautiful young cyclist from New Zealand, she was invited to the family’s home near Byron Bay, Australia, to care for their seven-year-old daughter Chloe. Two years later, Olivia and Matt split, leaving Olivia – 48 and single – battling breast cancer for the first time. Four years later, Jessup, then 28, quietly married Lattanzi in California.

Now DailyMail.com can reveal how their marriage broke up years later and how Jessup went on to marry a successful California transplant surgeon. The couple have two young children, attend music festivals, including Burning Man, and are big fans of the great outdoors.

Today, under her newly married name Cindy Fisher, the once-maligned blonde is now a relationship therapist and masseuse in training.

Speaking from her $2.7 million home in San Diego, Jessup paid tribute to Olivia — who eventually embraced her marriage to Lattanzi despite her personal grief in favor of her daughter.

“The world has lost a real angel. Olivia cared so much about people and the planet. She was such a force for kindness, always helping others,” said Cindy, now in her early fifties.

Cindy Jessup left today, in his early 50s, and with Olivia Newton-John in 1994 on the star’s farm in Australia. Cindy ran a charity cycle to raise money for breast cancer research after Olivia first contracted the disease. She often cared for Olivia’s daughter, Chloe, and eventually married Matt Lattanzi four years after he and Olivia divorced.

Cindy Jessup with Olivia Newton-John and Matt Lattanzi prepare for her 1994 charity cycle. Olivia and Matt insisted their 1995 breakup was amicable, without mentioning his blossoming romance with Jessep, who was then in his mid-20s.

Olivia Newton-John with husband Matt Lattanzi and their daughter Chloe in 1991 in California. Olivia and Matt were married for 11 years

Online, she describes her work as helping clients “align with their innate inner wisdom and find meaningful connection with themselves and with others.”

Cindy often babysat Olivia and Matt’s daughter, Chloe (pictured as a child with her mother)

Jessup’s name was back in the spotlight this week after Newton-John’s death.

The pair first crossed paths in the 1990s when Newton-John and Lattanzi lived near Byron Bay.

She had met Matt in 1993 and bonded over their mutual love of bicycles, but they were just friends.

The family invited her to their farm to care for their daughter Chloe, who was only seven at the time.

A year later, when Olivia first developed breast cancer, Cindy volunteered to cycle from Sydney to Perth to raise money for breast cancer research.

The pair proudly posed together for press photographers.

Along with Lattanzi in some of the photos, the trio playfully looked at a map in front of the photographers’ lenses and joked with each other.

In others, she posed with Newton-John’s cousin, Emerson, and alone with Lattanzi. Cindy was just 23 at the time.

The following year, Matt and Olivia broke up. She was 40 and he 36.

And four years later, in 1999, Lattanzi married Cindy, then 28, in a silent ceremony in Malibu, California.

At the time, the National Enquirer reported that the only people who knew about the marriage in advance were Olivia and her daughter Chloe.

An unnamed friend of the couple insisted that their friendship only became romantic after Olivia and Matt’s marriage ended.

“It looks bad because Cindy used to babysit his daughter and she was a friend of his and Olivia — but there was no romance back then.”

Jessup, who is originally from New Zealand, remained in the US after the split from Lattanzi. Now she has happily remarried to a transplant surgeon. The couple lives in Encinitas, near San Diego

Jessup and her transplant husband (left at Burning Man) have two young children. She is a certified masseuse and is training as a family and couples therapist

Matt, happy not only with his new bride but also with the fact that Olivia had hugged her, said, “I’m so lucky. I couldn’t wish for a better result.’

Olivia didn’t remarry until 2008, when she married John Easterling. They stayed together until her death.

She had hesitated to get married the first time.

“Olivia had postponed the wedding until she was thirty-six because she was desperate for a solution after being scarred by her own parents’ divorce since she was ten.

“She married Matt with hopes of a lasting union, but after a few golden years when they seemed to live in a perfect world, their marriage was ravaged by events and circumstances often beyond their control. It was inevitable that they had both changed. At forty-eight, Olivia was alone again.

Matt and Cindy eventually settled in Malibu together so he could remain an attentive father to Chloe.

“In June 1999, Cindy became Matt’s second wife,” Olivia’s 2011 biography states.

Olivia moved on with second husband John Easterling. They married in 2008 and stayed together until her death this week. Matt Lattanzi married for the third time. He lives in Oregon with his wife Michelle (right), where they run a medical cannabis farm

Michelle, Matt’s current wife, paid this heartfelt tribute to Olivia on Facebook this week after her death

It is unclear what ultimately led to the collapse of Jessup and Lattanzi’s marriage in 2007.

Lattanzi moved on with his third wife, Michelle. The couple now lives together in Oregon, where they grow marijuana on a farm.

Michelle paid tribute to Olivia on social media this week, writing: “Today we lost one of the world’s greatest Olivia Newton-John,” she posted on behalf of the couple.

“Matt and I are so overwhelmed with the love and gratitude that friends, family and a deeply loving community of fans share with us, all of whom will miss Olivia’s presence in this world.

“I’ve heard really beautiful stories and memories from people near and far, and honor in each of you where those feelings and memories come from.

“Nothing will replace the icon we have lost, but her legacy still lives on in our hearts and memories, as well as her contributions to our global culture, her beloved daughter Chloe Lattanzi and her cancer research and wellness center in Melbourne.

“Please honor your sorrow and then celebrate the joy Olivia’s heart and lifelong achievements brought to our world. Send all kinds of love.”