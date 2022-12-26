Where do New York pigeons go in winter?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The ubiquitous bird of the Big Apple is no friend to New York City in good times. That’s why New Yorkers looking for south-flying birds for the winter are out of luck if they expect to see doves.

Pigeons are tough and stick together in all five boroughs, even when the cold settles in, explained Sunny Corrao, public engagement associate with the Parks Department’s Wildlife Unit. “Migration is really a dangerous and physically intense process for birds, so if you don’t have a reason to make that trip, why do it?” Corrao mused. “Stay in one place.”

The pigeons prepare for the winter, even if it is not by flying south. They eat more than usual in the fall and gain some weight for extra insulation, Corrao said. New York City still has plenty of food for them in the winter, although it can be a bit more challenging for pigeons.

“The pigeons like to eat our crumbs,” Corrao said. “If there are fewer people, they will have to travel a bit more to find those resources.”

There are some natural resources that the pigeons can look for in the winter, Corrao said. They are often seen patrolling the snows after storms, searching for food. They eat seeds of wild plants and flowers, along with berries from trees.

Staying warm is also a priority. Pigeons come with their own built-in coats. They have a layer of fluffy feathers that they use to trap air bubbles and act as a layer of insulation, Corrao said. Their outer feathers also keep them dry.

“Pigeons are kind of a colony, social animals, so they meet up with their friends and roost together, sharing body heat,” Corrao said.

The New York City layout also helps. Unlike suburban and rural areas, cities tend to retain heat. All of that combined means the pigeons stay all year.

“They are incredible survivors,” Corrao said, adding: “They are really incredible animals. The fact that they survive these extreme temperatures, from the extreme heat of summer to the cold of winter, they are small and hardy. birds.”