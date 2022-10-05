Where is the ceiling fan switch that takes it from winter to summer mode in Australia

Many people were left in shock as they had never noticed the switch before

A mother has impressed hundreds of Australians after warning them about a switched-on ceiling fan taking them from winter to summer mode.

The mother shared a photo of herself cleaning the fan on a popular Facebook page, highlighting the change of season at the base.

‘Spring is here and the weather is getting warm! Time to press the little switch from winter to summer,’ she wrote.

The mode changes direction, the blades spin; a clockwise fan pushes hot air back towards the ground, which is not ideal in the summer months.

The seemingly unremarkable post quickly went viral, with hundreds of group members revealing they had ‘no idea’ ceiling fans had different settings.

‘How on Earth did I get into my mid-40s without knowing?’ asked a woman.

Others explained that they had ‘been up there cleaning’ their fans ‘a few times a year’ and never noticed the switch before.

“I just checked and mine has it too, I can’t believe I’ve never seen it before,” said one woman.

“Raise your hands who’s on their way to check for a change,” added another woman, whose comment was liked 37 times.

While others said they noticed the switch but didn’t understand why it was there.

‘What difference does it make? I’ve known mine had it for a few years now but never actually touched it, said one woman.

But some people said they prefer to have their fans switched to ‘summer’ all year round.

“I’m menopausal, staying in the summer,” said one woman.

“Where I live it’s always in summer mode,” added another.

Another revealed how she found out about the ‘secret contact’.

“I still remember when my partner said we should change the fans for the winter and I ignored him because I thought he was being sarcastic,” said one woman.

Hundreds of people liked and commented on the informative post.