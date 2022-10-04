Where to get Australia's best meat pie: Whittlesea Bakehouse named the best at national awards

The ‘humble family bakery’ went up against 1500 other entries

Pie maker Adrian Caporetto credited the win to the high-quality ingredients used

Whittlesea Bakehouse in Victoria won the top prize for ‘Best Plain Meat Pie’

The best meat pie in Australia has been crowned at a national pie competition

The best meat pie in Australia for 2022 has been named in the official Great Aussie Pie Competition.

Whittlesea Bakehouse, 50km north of Melbourne, won first prize for the ‘Best Plain Meat Pie’ category against 1,500 entrants.

The other was the Four Seasons Patisserie Cafe and Bakery in Wycombe, Western Australia.

All entries were judged by a panel of professionals and the criteria set generally included appearance, size, filling, pastry and creativity.

After claiming victory, the bakery shared a photo on social media of the trophy among a row of mince pies (pictured)

The ‘A team has done it again! Winner of best plain pie Australia! Winners are laughers,’ Whittlesea Bakehouse wrote on Facebook with a photo of the trophy nestled among party pies.

Pie maker Adrian Caporetto credited the winning pie taste to the high quality ingredients used.

“I’m a firm believer that if you use good ingredients, good flour, good margarine, you keep it simple and you love what you’re doing, that’s what counts,” he told Star Weekly.

‘We are a humble little family bakery, and it’s fantastic to come out on top among the big boys.’

Head judge Mike French also shared the secrets of what makes a great meat pie.

He said any good pie should have “a crisp flaky crust, a structurally sound pie base and the ultimate pie filling”.

A wide range of pies and sausage rolls were also judged, including gourmet pies, poultry pies, vegetarian pies and seafood pies.

Last year, Pinjarra Bakery in Pinjarra, Western Australia, an hour south of Perth, was named the winner of the ‘plain pie’ category.

The Official Great Aussie Pie Competition was founded in 1989 and recognizes the high quality standards of pies throughout Australia.