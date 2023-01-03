Where are the Gulf Arab tourists? Israel’s hopes fall short

JERUSALEM (AP) — When Israel signed an agreement with the United Arab Emirates to establish diplomatic relations in 2020, it brought a thrilling sense of achievement in a country long exiled in the Middle East.

Officials insisted that Israel’s new ties with the UAE, and soon after with Bahrain, would go beyond governments and become society-wide agreements, fueling mass tourism. and friendly exchanges between people who have been at odds for a long time.

But more than two years after the accords broke, the expected influx of tourists from the Arab Gulf states to Israel has been little more than a trickle. Although more than half a million Israelis have flocked to oil-rich Abu Dhabi and skyscraper-dotted Dubai, only 1,600 Emirati residents have visited Israel since it lifted coronavirus travel restrictions last year, Israel’s tourism ministry told The Associated Press.

The ministry does not know how many Bahrainis have visited Israel because, it said, “the numbers are too small”.

“It remains a very strange and sensitive situation,” said Morsi Hija, head of the forum for Arabic-speaking tour guides in Israel. “The Emirates feel they have done something wrong by coming here.”

The lack of tourists from the Emirates and Bahrain reflects Israel’s long-standing image problem in the Arab world and reveals the limits of the Abraham Accords, experts say.

Even if bilateral trade between Israel and the UAE has exploded from $11.2 million in 2019 to $1.2 billion last year, the popularity of the deals in the UAE and Bahrain has plummeted since the deals were signed, according to a study by the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, an American think tank.

In the UAE, support fell from 47% to 25% over the past two years. In Bahrain, only 20% of the population supports the deal, up from 45% in 2020. At the time, militants from Israel and Gaza were fighting a devastating war and violence in the occupied West Bank rose to its highest level in years.

Israeli officials say Gulf Arab tourism to Israel is a missing piece that would take the agreements beyond security and diplomatic ties. Tourist visits from Egypt and Jordan, the first two countries to reach peace with Israel, are also virtually non-existent.

“We must encourage (Emiratis) to come for the first time. It’s an important mission,” Amir Hayek, Israel’s ambassador to the UAE, told the AP. “We need to promote tourism so that people get to know and understand each other.”

Israeli tourism officials flew to the UAE last month in a marketing campaign to spread the message that Israel is a safe and attractive destination. The ministry said it is now pitching Tel Aviv – Israel’s commercial and entertainment hub – as a major draw for Emiratis.

Tour agents say bets on Jerusalem have so far backfired. The unrest in the disputed city has knocked out the Emirates and Bahrainis, some of whom have faced backlash from Palestinians who see normalization as a betrayal of their cause . The Palestinian struggle for independence from Israel enjoys broad support throughout the Arab world.

“There is still a lot of hesitation coming from the Arab world,” said Dan Feferman, director of Sharaka, a group that promotes people-to-people exchanges between Israel and the Arab world. “They expect (Israel) it to be a conflict zone, they expect to be discriminated against.” After leading two trips from Bahrain and Emirates to Israel, Sharaka struggled to find more Gulf Arab citizens interested in visiting, he said.

When a group of social media influencers from the Emirates and Bahrain visited Al Aqsa Mosque, the third-holiest site in Islam, in 2020, they were spat on and pelted with shoes in Jerusalem’s Old City, Hija, their guide, said .

When another group of Emirati officials visited the site of the flashpoint, accompanied by Israeli police, they angered the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, Sheikh Muhammad Ahmad Hussein, who issued a religious edict against Emiratis visiting the mosque under Israeli supervision .

Most Emirates and Bahrainis who have visited Israel say they forgo their national dress and headscarf to avoid attracting attention.

The Islamic Waqf, which manages the mosque, declined to answer questions about the number of Emirati and Bahraini visitors and their treatment in the compound.

Palestinian anger against Emiratis is not limited to the sacred esplanade. Emirati citizens who visit and study in Israel say they regularly receive death threats and attacks online.

“Not everyone can handle the pressure,” said Sumaiiah Almehiri, a 31-year-old Emirati from Dubai who is studying to be a nurse at the University of Haifa. “I did not give in to the threats, but fear prevents many Emiratis from going.”

The fear of anti-Arab racism in Israel may also drive out Gulf Arabs. Israeli police mistakenly arrested two tourists from the Emirates in Tel Aviv last summer while hunting a criminal who committed a drive-by shooting. Some Emirates have complained on social media about unwanted attention from security officials at Israel’s Ben-Gurion airport.

“If you bring them here and don’t treat them in a sensitive way, they’ll never come back and tell all their friends to stay away,” Hija said.

Benjamin Netanyahu, who returned last week for a sixth term as prime minister , committed to strengthening the agreements with Bahrain, Morocco, the UAE and Sudan. Formal ties with Sudan remain elusive in the wake of a military coup and in the absence of a parliament to ratify the US-brokered normalization agreement with Israel.

As the chief architect of the accords, Netanyahu also hopes to expand the circle of countries and reach a similar deal with Saudi Arabia.

Still, experts fear his new government – ​​the most ultra-nationalist and religiously conservative in Israel’s history – could further deter tourists from the Arabian Gulf and even jeopardize the agreements. His government has promised to expand settlements in the West Bank and pledged to annex the entire territory, a move that was put on hold as a condition of the original agreement with the UAE.

“We have reason to be concerned about any deterioration in relations,” said Moran Zaga, an expert on Gulf Arab states at the University of Haifa in Israel.

So far, governments of the Arab Gulf countries have not raised any concerns.

The ambassador of the Emirates was photographed warmly hugging Itamar Ben-Gvir, one of the coalition’s most radical members, during a national holiday last month. And over the weekend, UAE leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan called Netanyahu to congratulate him and invite him to visit.

It’s a different story among those who are not in the civil service.

“I hope that Netanyahu and those with him will not set foot on Emirati land,” Abdulkhaleq Abdulla, a prominent Emirati political scientist, wrote on Twitter. “I think it is appropriate to temporarily freeze the Abraham Accords.”