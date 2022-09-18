Where are Dustin Martin, Bailey Smith and Buddy Franklin? AFL’s big names skip the 2022 Brownlow

It was the AFL’s night of nights at the Brownlow Medal count on Sunday night.

But the red carpet at the Crown Casino in Melbourne was missing some of the sport’s biggest names.

Football legends Dustin Martin, Bailey Smith and Lance ‘Buddy’ Franklin all skipped the ceremony and were also not seen at the after parties.

Bailey Smith, 21, walked the red carpet at the Brownlow last year but is now likely to spend time away from the limelight following a high-profile suspension.

On Sunday, his only social media posts appeared to be sponsored content from his collaboration with clothing chain Cotton On.

He was handed a two-match ban for ‘inappropriate behaviour’ after pictures and video emerged of him with a white powder in June.

‘I am good. It’s been a bit of a challenging period there, but I think everybody goes through something like that,” he said.

– It’s been good just to go back to playing football, being able to get out there again, be around my teammates. It’s been a journey, but it’s been super satisfying.’

Photos circulated online in June of Bailey holding a bag of white powder up to the camera.

He was also filmed snorting an unknown substance in a separate video.

According to the Herald Sun, his girlfriend Gemma Dawkins had supported her boyfriend amid the scandal.

When asked about Dawkins, the star remained tight-lipped.

“I don’t want to talk about that,” he told a reporter. ‘I love her. She’s the best, but we’re leaving her out.’

Bailey admitted to ‘making mistakes’ when the story broke mid-year.

“We are extremely disappointed to have observed content on social media showing Bailey Smith with an illegal substance,” Western Bulldogs CEO Ameet Bains said in a statement at the time.

Dustin Martin, 31, meanwhile, is embroiled in controversy of his own.

Earlier this month, a wild video emerged showing the AFL superstar shaking a topless woman’s breast while sitting on another man’s lap.

The footage was leaked on social media and it has since been confirmed that the vision is from 2015.

The AFL is said to be “seeking further information” and league CEO Gillon McLachlan has described the vision as “a bad look” for the competition.

In the footage, Martin can be seen carrying drinks to a table while a half-naked woman sits on the lap of another man, who has not been identified.

Martin then slides his hand under the woman’s arm from behind and grabs her breast before walking away.

The three-time Premiership winner with Richmond was 23 or 24 at the time and club officials have admitted it ‘doesn’t look good’.

An AFL source stated that at the time the gathering was not organized by the club, the venue was not a strip club and the club was unaware of the existence of the footage until it became public, The age reported.

It is believed the AFL should speak to Martin about the matter afterwards the elimination final against the Brisbane Lions.

McLachlan refused to be drawn on whether the Tigers star could be punished for the matter, saying: “You need the facts and the circumstances, I have no information.”

“At first, the video, it’s a bad look, but I don’t have any additional information… about Dustin’s relationship with the woman, her views, the circumstances.”

Martin was quiet on social media on Sunday, his last post from July featuring a promotion of the Drip Fitness app.

In contrast, Buddy Franklin, 35, is in the midst of celebrating an epic victory after the Sydney Swans roared to victory on Saturday.

Sydney repeated history and advanced to the AFL finals with an epic one-point preliminary final win over Collingwood at the SCG.

In front of a struggling crowd of 45,608, the Swans rallied from behind in the final few seconds to secure the 14.11 (95) to 14.10 (94) victory.

They will play Geelong in a grand final for the first time next Saturday at the MCG.

Sydney’s only other preliminary final at the SCG was a one-point win over Essendon in 1996.

The start of the Swans’ current era, which has featured two premierships and now six grand final appearances.

Franklin kicked two first-half goals for the Swans, which took him tied for third for AFL goals in finals.

‘What an ending. Wow. Well done to our boys. They fought really hard. They were a really good team. We knew they were going to come and they did,” Franklin said.

‘It has been an incredible season. Going to the grand final, that’s the most gratifying thing. This is what we play football for. We have to be our best next week, he said.

While he has been silent on social media this weekend, Franklin’s wife Jestina celebrated Saturday’s Sydney Swans win while watching from the stands.

The model, 31, shared a series of photos to Instagram as she watched the match at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Joining Jesinta to watch the nail-biting match is Today entertainment reporter and fellow Swans supporter Brooke Boney.

Jesinta also shared a photo of Buddy after winning the match along with the overall match score which was 95 to 94.

‘We’re going to Grandma’s,’ Jesinta wrote, referring to the Grand Finals.

The star later shared a photo of his two children watching TV at his Sydney home as Buddy led the team to victory.