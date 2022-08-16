When will we know who won in Wyoming and Alaska? Keep the caffeine ready.
Much of the United States should be asleep by the time the first final election results roll in from Wyoming and Alaska on Tuesday, given their locations in Western time zones and the new single-state election format.
In Wyoming, where Representative Liz Cheney is campaigning for a Republican primary defeat to Harriet Hageman, a rival backed by former President Donald J. Trump, polls don’t close until 9 p.m. Eastern Time.
According to Monique Meese, a spokeswoman for the Secretary of State for Wyoming, the state doesn’t report interim results online in real time like some others do.
But Wyoming’s recent election history suggests that The Associated Press should be able to determine on Wednesday who won in all but the closest races. Stephen Ohlemacherthe editor of the AP election decision.
In the 2020 general election, 100 percent of Wyoming’s counties had reported the election results on Nov. 4 at 2:49 a.m. Eastern Time, according to The AP
If the polls are correct, the Republican primary for the state’s sole House seat may not be a stretched-out affair. Ms. Cheney, who has been vilified by Mr Trump for her vote to impeach him and her role as vice chair of the Jan. 6 committee, is badly behind Ms Hageman in the polls.
The situation in Alaska, where most polling stations don’t close until midnight Eastern European time, is considerably darker.
The state will report its first results online at 1 a.m. Eastern time and update them overnight, said Gail Fenumiai, director of the state’s Elections Department.
But early results will only reflect votes cast in person on Tuesday and those cast at early voting centers, Ohlemacher noted. Additional results are scheduled to be released on Aug. 23, Aug. 26 and Aug. 31, he said.
In Alaska, absentee ballots must be stamped by Tuesday, but they have until August 26 to be received at state election offices.
Further complicating the timing of the results is the Introduction of Ranked Choice Voting in Alaska General Election. The system will be used in the House special race to fill the seat of Representative Don Young, a Republican who died in March, for the remainder of his term in office that ends in January.
Voters will rank their choices in the special election. If no candidate achieves a majority, officials will eliminate last place and reallocate the votes of his or her supporters to their second choice until one candidate has at least 50 percent of the vote.
Only first-choice votes will be released on election night, with full results not released until August 31, according to The AP