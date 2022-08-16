When will we know who won in Wyoming and Alaska? Keep the caffeine ready.

Much of the United States should be asleep by the time the first final election results roll in from Wyoming and Alaska on Tuesday, given their locations in Western time zones and the new single-state election format.

In Wyoming, where Representative Liz Cheney is campaigning for a Republican primary defeat to Harriet Hageman, a rival backed by former President Donald J. Trump, polls don’t close until 9 p.m. Eastern Time.

According to Monique Meese, a spokeswoman for the Secretary of State for Wyoming, the state doesn’t report interim results online in real time like some others do.