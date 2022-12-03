When will the COVID-19 pandemic end?

The WHO says gaps in testing and vaccination could lead to dangerous variants.

Most of the world seems to have left behind the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 6.6 million people so far.

The health crisis disrupted economies, but also led to an unprecedented effort to develop safe and effective vaccines in record time.

The World Health Organization (WHO) believes that 90 percent of the world’s population now has some form of immunity, either through infections or vaccines.

The director-general says the ’emergency phase’ of the pandemic could soon be over, but warns that dangerous variants could still emerge.

So, what are the consequences if we let our guard down now?

Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

Dr Margaret Harris – epidemiologist and spokeswoman, WHO

Gabriel Scally – Visiting Professor of Public Health, University of Bristol

Ravi Malik – Chairman and Founder, Radix Hospital in New Delhi