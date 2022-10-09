Once again, Google has said to users of one of its services: “You did something. You trusted us. It’s up to you.”

“Google Shuts Down Stadia Cloud Gaming Platform”

“Gasp!” – None at all.

Well, at least it had a good long run that…

Google Stadia has only been around since 2019, having launched in November of that year.

Oh. Um…

The service was designed to enable cloud-based gaming across a range of devices, including PCs, Chromebooks, Macs, iPhones and iPads.

In fact, Stadia was touted by some as one of the things that gave Chromebooks and advantage over MacBooks. Oh good.

When will people learn to stop trusting Google?

It turns out that Google would rather screw up and shut down a thousand services than go to therapy. This has really become a whole pattern for the company and it doesn’t suit everyone, especially people who had a fairly large investment of time in games played via

“Red Dead Redemption II Player Asks Rockstar To Save Their 6K Stadia Hours”

A desperate Red Dead Redemption II player has begged Rockstar to allow cross-platform data transfer after racking up thousands of hours on Google’s doomed Stadia service.

It’s also… a lot of hours. Of course, this is a YouTuber, so you could argue that it’s part of his job. You can also argue that the moon landings were faked or that the Pope is 12 little aliens in a white cape. You can say what you want on YouTube, Google doesn’t care as long as people see the ads.

Now it’s up to Rockstar to deal with the fallout of Google pulling the rug out from underdogs? As a game developer dry put it in a tweet:

To be fair, Google Stadia has faced terrible odds in the past 3 years when dealing with:

– a global pandemic forcing people to turn to online entertainment.

– lack of graphics cards and consoles, which creates a great demand for alternatives. If only they hit the market at a better time — Aadit Doshi (@AaditDoshi) 29 September 2022

Yes.

Despite a seemingly favorable market, why did Stadia fail? As TechCrunch’s Devin Coldewey argues, we may be at the point where Google’s attempts at new services can’t gain any traction because no one trusts Google to keep them open for more than a few years.

“Stadia died because no one trusts Google”

Nobody trusts Google. It has demonstrated such a poor understanding of what people want, need and will pay for that people are at this point wary of investing in even its more popular products.

By most accounts, the service itself worked very well. The problem was that it required you to buy games for Stadia alone, and who would want to do that when you could buy it for Steam or a console, both of which you’d be sure would be longer than it takes the average Google -boss to get bored with it and run after another shiny item?

It cost you a bill to get in the door plus the monthly fee, then you had to buy games on top of that, full price.

But you could run them on your Chromebook and Google would be able to crawl all your information!

Oh, wait, there’s another reason Google wanting you to get it, not a reason you want it. And that’s the problem with most of these Google services. The one they really service is Google.

Coldewey adds:

For me (and dozens more of us) the turning point was the murder of Google Reader – which I will never forgive them for and regularly try to exact a little revenge by mentioning it as such…

People love to blame the iPhone for the rise of social media, which, to put it mildly, is going to kill us all. But Google effectively killing RSS was at least as instrumental.

Coldewey believes that no one will ever trust Google again, and while Macalope agrees that the company definitely has a problem on its hands, there will always be someone willing to try and build a YouTube channel about Google Flonx , the new service that lets you sell your precious bodily fluids to billionaires to help keep them young.

Dope spring forever.