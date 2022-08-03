When We Might Know Results in Today’s Primaries

Tuesday’s election results are some of the most highly anticipated of the midterm season, with two battlefield states of the five hosting major primary contests, a wave of Trump-backed election deniers seeking their party’s nominations and the first post- Roe vote on abortion taking place in Kansas.

So pour a cup of coffee if you need to – this can get late.

In Arizona and Washington state, first results aren’t reported until at least 11 p.m. Eastern Time (8 p.m. in those states). Both have contests worth staying ahead of: Former President Donald J. Trump has supported several election deniers seeking top positions in Arizona, and in Washington, he has supported Republicans running for two House members, Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan. Newhouse, who is in favor of his impeachment.

Much of Arizona does not observe daylight saving time, leaving it three hours behind East Coast clocks. An Arizona law intended to prevent voters still queuing at polling stations when they close from being affected by early results will push back the release of vote totals even further. Legally, the first batch of unofficial results cannot be published until one hour after the last polling stations close at 10 p.m. Dutch time. (The polls on the Navajo reservation, which does observe daylight saving time, will close one hour earlier, at 9 p.m. Eastern.)