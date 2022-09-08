When Trump met the Queen: Tea at Windsor Castle and a state banquet at Buckingham Palace

When President Donald Trump visited Britain in 2018 and met Queen Elizabeth II for tea, he caused a wave of social media attention with a protocol gaffe by walking ahead of the monarch as they inspect a guard of honor.

It was just one example of how Trump – the real estate mogul turned politician from the New York suburbs – turned royal protocol upside down during his meetings with the Queen.

And she enjoyed it in every way.

‘Then we’ll go upstairs and have tea. And I didn’t know this — it was supposed to take 15 minutes, but it took about an hour,” Trump said afterwards.

‘Because we got along well. And she liked our first lady and our first lady liked her.

‘But we got along fantastically well. But time passed – you know, sometimes you get along and time passes.’

Trump returned a year later when he was given all the trappings of a state visit, including a formal banquet at Buckingham Palace.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania were welcomed in 2019 for a full state visit by Queen Elizabeth II. It was Trump’s second visit to the UK as president

It came with the pomp of a state banquet at Buckingham Palace, part of a visit to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day. Trump brought his four grown children

Trump laughs with Queen Elizabeth II after praising her as an “amazing, wonderful woman” at the banquet. Trump said they talked all night

Cheers to you: Trump and Elizabeth II jingled their glasses after making comments. The president usually drinks white grape juice on such occasions, while the queen drank water

His first visit caused controversy when he, along with the Queen, inspected the guard of honor and managed to walk ahead of her, prompting her to gently send him aside.

Trump critics made many of the apparent faux pas, but royal pundits said the queen would have enjoyed the break from cramped protocol

He paid tribute to the relationship between the two countries and the ‘truly remarkable reign of Her Majesty the Queen’.

But even then, he managed to upset some British etiquette experts by placing his hand on her back as she stood for the national anthem and then going to the Queen to clink a glass.

It’s apparently a no no to get so personal.

Not that she seemed to mind.

“And I sat next to her and we talked all night. And someone said, ‘We’ve never seen her smile like that.’ We had a great time,” Trump said in an interview with Piers Morgan this year.

‘She laughed and smiled. They said they had never seen her so much fun at a state dinner.

“You know, normally they’re a little boring. Okay, this wasn’t boring.’

Royal pundits even agreed she would have enjoyed Trump’s blundering through the usual conventions.

Any deviation from normal stuffy protocol offers, said Hugh Vickers, who said the honor guard ‘blunder’ would have delighted her.

Trump sat with the Queen in Portsmouth, England, a famous Royal Navy city during commemorations for the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings in 2019

The Queen and Prince Charles Shared a Moment with the Trumps Before Meeting Veterans

The state visit included a tour of the royal collection at Buckingham Palace

“Normally, when the Guard of Honor was ready, it was usually Prince Philip, who would take the visiting Head of State to inspect the Guard of Honor.

“He wasn’t there, and the queen was there. And in a way, it seemed like Trump stepped in front of her and she tried to move him.

“But she would have loved all of that, I can assure you.”

Despite all the political rhetoric against the establishment, he also craved the approval of global figures such as the Queen.

He often spoke of the way his Scottish-born mother loved the Royals and the Queen in particular.

And he made it clear that the two visits to the United Kingdom were among the highlights of his time as president.

However, controversy overshadowed his maiden voyage. British lawmakers refused him the chance to address Parliament and the trip was downgraded from an official visit.

Crowds of protesters gathered across the country, highlighting Trump’s anti-Muslim rhetoric and immigration bans.

Still, there was the pomp of greeting with military bands in Windsor, before he and First Lady Melania entered the castle for tea with the Queen.

His second visit got the full work done and he brought his four grown children along to experience it.

‘Mr. President, I am delighted to welcome you and Mrs. Trump to Buckingham Palace tonight, just 12 months after our first meeting in Windsor,” she said at the state dinner.

Visits by US presidents always remind us of the close and long-lasting friendship between the United Kingdom and the United States.

“And I’m so glad we have another chance to show the immense importance our two countries place on our relationship.”

Trump told the story of a young princess who repaired military trucks during World War II.

“That young mechanic was the future queen,” he said.

‘A wonderful wonderful woman. Her Majesty inspired her compatriots in that struggle to support the troops in defending her homeland and to defeat the enemy at all costs.’