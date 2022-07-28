When the Heat Can’t Be Beat

This summer feels particularly unbearable, as every escape from the heat comes with a snag.

Want a road trip to the mountains? Average gas prices may be falling, but they’re still about $4.30 a gallon, a dollar higher than last summer. Want to fly somewhere cooler? Europe has just wilted under a record heat wave, Asia is no better and air travel is a gritty nightmare of canceled flights and delays.

Officials across the country are struggling to protect people. On Orange County beaches, California Junior Life Guards now take mandatory hourly breaks to rehydrate and check their sunscreen. Sacramento is converting a former science museum into a “respite centerfor the homeless. New York City kept public pools open longer during a recent heat wave, and community gardens added additional water shifts to volunteer agendas.

Daniel Hyde, 24, a finance officer in New York, scrapped his plans to play basketball in a park when record-breaking temperatures swept the Northeast last week, and instead went to the fan-cooled basement of a community center.