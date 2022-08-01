When stars eat their planets, the carnage can be seen billions of years later

Artistic rendering of a large planet soon to be devoured by its star. Credit: NASA, ESA and G. Bacon (STScI). Science credit: NASA, ESA and C. Haswell (The Open University, UK)



The vast majority of stars have planets. We know this from observations of exoplanetary systems. We also know that some stars don’t have planets, and maybe they never had planets. This raises an interesting question. Suppose we see an ancient star that has no planets. How do we know if that ever happened? Perhaps the star lost its planets during a close approach by another star, or perhaps the planets turned inward and were consumed as Chronos eats his children. How could we tell? A recent study on the arXiv answers half of that question.

It all comes down to a strange little element known as lithium.

Lithium is the third element in the periodic table. While most of the atoms formed during the Big Bang were hydrogen and helium, traces of lithium were formed from the Big Bang. About one atom in ten billion, or so the current model goes. But it turns out there’s less lithium in the universe than you might expect. That’s because while other elements like carbon, oxygen and iron are made in the hearts of large stars, lithium is destroyed. It’s an effect known as lithium combustion, and it means older stars don’t typically have much lithium in their atmospheres.

Astronomers use this effect to distinguish between high-mass brown dwarfs and low-mass stars. If there is a lot of lithium in the atmosphere, no fusion takes place and it is a brown dwarf. Not much lithium and you have a star. But some stars have atmospheric lithium. They are clearly large enough and hot enough to undergo fusion, and they have not burned lithium from their atmosphere. So what gives?

Modeled abundances for a star that consumes a planet versus one that does not. Credit: Savilla, J., et al



The general hypothesis was that these unusual stars must undergo an unusual internal mixing that somehow prevents lithium from cycling to the interior of the star where it can be consumed. This latest study proposes an alternative. Perhaps these stars ate their young planets instead.

Since planets don’t burn lithium when a planet is eaten by a star, lithium is added to the star’s mixture. The team simulated how that added lithium would behave inside a star and how long it would take to disappear from the star’s upper layers. They found that smaller red dwarf stars are quite effective at burning the new lithium. Because a small star has large convection zones that mix the interior very well, the new lithium will run out within a few hundred million years. But for larger, more sun-like stars, lithium can linger for billions of years. Long after a planet has been consumed, the lithium is still present in the stellar atmosphere.

So if we see an old sun-like star with lithium in its atmosphere, it’s very possible that it once had planets. Stellar lithium seems to be a good sign of a saturated star after a planetary meal.

