Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » When should I see a doctor if I think my child has Strep A?
Health

When should I see a doctor if I think my child has Strep A?

by Merry
written by Merry
When should I see a doctor if I think my child has Strep A?

When should I see a doctor if I think my child has Strep A? And what are the most obvious symptoms? Health Editor STPEHEN MATTHEWS and DR NICOLE ROBB answer your questions

By Stephen Matthews For Mailonline

published: | Updated:

[noscript_1]

The UK is currently seeing an increase in Strep A, with infection levels this month up to 5 times higher than before the pandemic.

Here we team up with Dr. Nicole Robb for a video Q&A to answer all your questions about the disease.

If you’re looking for expert advice on what symptoms to look for and when to contact your doctor, watch our video below.

You Might Be Interested In

You may also like

Online Adderall prescription blamed for 21 year old’s...

Healthcare Insider Podcast: How Humana is optimizing home...

Health issues for lesbians and women who have...

At Children’s Mercy, telemedicine boosts access to highly...

2023 may bring progress in SDOH tech, telehealth...

Intensified efforts to maintain a Polio free Eswatini

Globe editorial: Euthanasia without real mental health care...

Research for mental health: Huge scope for new...

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry clasp hands as...

Study shows junk food can lead to an...

©2022 - All Right Reserved. WhatsNew2Day

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More