When should I see a doctor if I think my child has Strep A? And what are the most obvious symptoms? Health Editor STPEHEN MATTHEWS and DR NICOLE ROBB answer your questions
[noscript_1]
The UK is currently seeing an increase in Strep A, with infection levels this month up to 5 times higher than before the pandemic.
Here we team up with Dr. Nicole Robb for a video Q&A to answer all your questions about the disease.
If you’re looking for expert advice on what symptoms to look for and when to contact your doctor, watch our video below.