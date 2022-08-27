When Shaq met Albo: Basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal and the PM bond over Voice referendum 

<!–

Basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal towered over Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as the unlikely duo gathered to discuss the proposed Indigenous vote referendum to parliament.

Mr Albanese revealed that O’Neal had requested the Sydney meeting on Saturday to try and understand more about the matter.

O’Neal later crashed a press conference the Prime Minister was holding, his imposing 216cm frame dwarfing Mr Albanese, who stands at 173cm.

“Congratulations to you and I want you to know that Shaq loves Australia,” the former NBA star said before leaving the briefing room.

“I want you to give me that permission too,” he said, referring to a boomerang that Secretary of Native Affairs Linda Burney had given him.

“It was a very positive conversation,” Mr Albanian told reporters of the meeting with O’Neal. “He is interested in this country, his second visit to Australia.

‘He knows we are a warm and generous people, and he wanted to educate himself on what this is’ [Voice] the debate was about… by having direct contact with the Minister of Indigenous Affairs and with me as Prime Minister.

“It’s a very positive discussion about how Australia is viewed in the world.”

It is believed that the NBA legend can help promote the campaign for the success of the referendum.

Mr Albanese revealed that he had given O’Neal a Rabbitohs jersey and in return Shaq had given his son Nathan an LA Lakers shirt.

The NBA legend is in Australia for promotional events.

“I am very pleased and very proud that Shaq has made a request through the Prime Minister to talk specifically about the plans we have regarding a referendum,” Ms Burney said.

“He said it was a noble job, that it was important.

“The most important thing in what the Prime Minister has said is that we need to build broad support across the country for a referendum change. It’s not easy in Australia. We all know that.

“And I think it’s important to have Shaquille O’Neal as part of a campaign, but it’s also extremely important that we build support across the community.

“It was so great to meet him and to see the international interest from people like Mr O’Neal in the project we have on the referendum.”

Shaquille O’Neal arrives at Culture Kings in Melbourne as hordes of fans try to meet him

Fans queued for hours to catch a glimpse of the NBA legend as he visited a Culture Kings store in Melbourne

His performance at a Melbourne streetwear store on Wednesday caused local alleyways to become blocked with hordes of fans.

The four-time NBA champion, 50, was a guest at Culture Kings streetwear and hundreds of people queued for hours to see the sporting legend in person.

Security guards were deployed to maintain order as overzealous fans began to climb the walls for a closer view of the Los Angeles Lakers Great.

Shaq is in Australia for a series of entrepreneurial talks in Melbourne and Sydney.

Fans can expect an intimate and uncensored Q&A session during the show called La Trobe Financial Presents: An Evening with Shaquille O’Neal.

His journey combines business with pleasure, as he also brings his musical alter ego DJ Diesel to a Melbourne nightclub.

Radio host Jackie ‘O’ Henderson also enjoyed a flirty encounter with the American basketball legend when he appeared on her radio show for an interview.

The sportsman went out of his way to compliment the mother of one, while also doing some devious digs at her co-host Kyle Sandilands.