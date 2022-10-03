When projecting coastal resilience, sediment compaction is key

Coastlines are among the most dynamic environments on Earth. Tides, river sediment deposition, erosion, decomposition of organic matter and more together form constantly changing landscapes.

These processes tend to produce loose agglomerations of sedimentary material that contain a relatively large fraction of void space between particles. And all this empty space means that when new material builds up on the surface, underlying layers typically compress, a process known as autocompaction. However, previous studies of changing coastal environments have tended to underestimate the importance of sediment compaction, relying on field samples from surface soils or on simplifications in numerical models.

Overseeing sediment compaction can be especially problematic when studying and projecting the resilience of swamps to sea level rise. As climate change increases ocean volume, swamps will have to accumulate new material at a rate sufficient to keep up with rising waters or else they will be submerged. But those sedimentation rates can be underestimated if compaction is not taken into account.

In a recently published article in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Earth’s Surface, Xotta et al. solved this problem by developing a new computer model called NATSUB3D to extensively study the evolution of landforms. Building on the earlier NATSUB2D model, they took a Lagrangian approach and constructed a 3D finite element simulation that combines a 3D groundwater flow model with a 1D geomechanical simulation.

The team applied the model to three scenarios in which sedimentation compaction is common: the growth of a salt marsh, the fill of a horseshoe lake and the evolution of a delta lobe. The scenarios covered several orders of magnitude in spatial scale.

In any case, the researchers noted that compaction played an important role in the evolution of the landform. The magnitude of autocompaction varied considerably depending on the sediment and substrate composition, as well as with the time-varying deposition rate. The spatial variability of deposition and densification in the scenarios underlines the need for a 3D approach.

The results of the study indicate that sediment compaction should not be neglected when projecting the coastline’s resilience to sea-level rise, the researchers say. Indeed, many of the most sensitive ecosystems, such as salt marshes, are among the most sensitive to compression.

R. Xotta et al, Modeling the role of densification in the three-dimensional evolution of deposition environments, Journal of Geophysical Research: Earth’s Surface (2022). R. Xotta et al, Modeling the role of densification in the three-dimensional evolution of deposition environments,(2022). DOI: 10.1029/2022JF006590

Provided by Eos

This story has been republished courtesy of Eos, hosted by the American Geophysical Union. Read the original story here.