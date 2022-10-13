When La Nina will finally END in Australia

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has predicted that the catastrophic three-year La Nina weather event is likely to end in early 2023.

Australia has experienced three seasons of the colder atmospheric phenomenon, which brings higher levels of rainfall – further exacerbated by rising sea temperatures.

Much of the country’s east coast has experienced devastating flooding, particularly in northern New South Wales – where communities are bracing for another wet winter.

The BOM has released modeling that follows La Nina, predicting that it will ease through the spring until January, with the event ending in March.

The negative Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) event also continues, meaning above average rainfall will occur throughout the spring in two-thirds of Australia.

The combination of the IOD and La Nina brings significant rainfall which has been disastrous for the Northern Rivers region of NSW.

The BOM said it will revert to a neutral La Nina-El Nine reading as the summer ends, and said the current La Nina event will be ‘relatively short-lived’.

It is expected to peak in November, with a potential drier end of the year coming as welcome news for Australians.

“In general, La Nina or, and also El Nino, tend to peak in the summer and then begin to decay in the fall,” said Dr. Agus Santoso from UNSW’s Climate Change Research Center told Seven News.

‘But this particular La Nina event (will) peak next month, in November, and then it starts to decay from there. We can expect more humid conditions than usual.

‘If we have extreme weather systems coming in like we had in March earlier this year, then that would lead to flooding because … dams are already full and catchments are already saturated.’

The BOM released its latest Climate Driver Update on Tuesday, with the agency saying La Nina, a negative IOD and the Southern Annular Mode hitting the Madden-Julian Oscillation all led to a wet October.

“The Southern Annular Mode (SAM) is currently in a positive phase and is likely to remain generally positive throughout the spring into early summer,” the BOM said in a statement.

‘During the spring and summer months, a positive SAM increases the chance of above average rainfall for parts of eastern NSW, eastern Victoria and southeast Queensland and increases the chance of below average rainfall for western Tasmania.

‘The MJO is moving into the western Pacific and is expected to strengthen further over the next fortnight as it tracks further east.

‘Its influence at this time of year could lead to above average rainfall for parts of eastern Australia and briefly reduce the strength of the equatorial trade winds west of the date line.’

Satellite images have captured a massive cloud band stretching 5,000 kilometers from the tropical Indian Ocean all the way to southeastern Australia

Australia’s south-east coast is bracing for a devastating 200mm blast of rain, with ‘life-threatening’ flooding and high winds headed for millions of residents.

Satellite images capture a massive cloud band stretching 5,000 kilometers from the Tropical Indian Ocean to continental Australia – with several states expected to be affected, primarily Victoria and Tasmania, plus southern New South Wales.

Forecasters have warned that persistent and heavy rain will drench most of Victoria over the next 48 hours, with flood warnings also in place.

Sand baking is underway in the city of Rochester in central Victoria, which is expected to be essentially “cut in half” if the nearby Campapse River overflows. It is feared that as many as 700 homes could be flooded.

Meanwhile, the Tasmanian State Emergency Service has urged Tasmanians, particularly those in the north and north-west, to be prepared for intense rainfall, damaging winds and potential flooding from tonight.

Southern NSW will also be affected for the next few days, likely causing or worsening existing flooding in the state.

It’s a calmer outlook for the rest of the country – although other cities will also experience some rainfall in the coming days.