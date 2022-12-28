When is the right time to take down the Christmas decorations?

However, they got more than they bargained for as the best time could be agreed upon, with most opting for January 2 or the night of Christmas 12.

They revealed how they are eager to take them down from Boxing Day, but wait

The sign, believed to be from the UK, asked when to remove decorations.

A mom has sparked a debate about when is the right time to take down Christmas decorations, admitting she’s had enough of looking at them.

The woman went to the British parenting forum. momsnet to ask others for the best date.

She explained that she’s usually looking forward to taking down the tree and decorations on Boxing Day, but tries to wait until New Year’s Eve for her kids.

However, many other posters were outraged that she was quick to remove the decorations, with one writing: ‘OMG. It’s just Boxing Day. A bit too early to save them to be honest. But each to their own and all that!

Beginning the discussion, the woman commented: When do the Christmas decorations come down?’

She said: ‘I’m always looking forward to doing it on Boxing Day. I don’t, but I want to. I usually last until New Year’s Eve, but I think this year has felt very un-Christmasy and I want it all removed now!

‘I’ll keep it up for the kids, but does anyone else want it all put away?’

Some were quick to criticize the mother for wanting to remove the decoration too soon.

One wrote: ‘So sad! Christmas has just started and many people are out of work or school for the next week.

‘Why wouldn’t you see this as the festive period? Eat, drink and be merry while you can, before life returns to normal after the new year.

“But I guess if you haven’t been able to restrain yourself from acting like it’s Christmas for the last month, then it’s no wonder you’re bored now.”

Another added: ‘I don’t understand the rush, for me this time between Christmas and New Years is the most relaxing and Christmassy of all. However, you could do it on day 2 so it’s ready before you go back to work.

One person wrote: “Ours are half gone, we’re leaving tomorrow for New Years and I don’t want to come back in January and still have them.”

Another added: “I’ve been out today, I’ve already seen some trees in containers.”

Meanwhile, some suggested it was the difference between traditionalists at Christmas and younger ones celebrating in a new way.

One person wrote: ‘Delete them? Ours only went up on Wednesday!

“This really shows the divide that I think exists between the traditionalists (Christmas season is Christmas Eve, Twelfth Night) and the more modern (Christmas season is December 1, Christmas Day).

‘It’s not ‘wrong’ either, I suppose, but I find the modern form a bit strange.’

