When is the best time to recharge FM-200?

If you have a clean agent cylinder refilling system like FM-200, you should recharge it after it is used through discharge. Experts suggest that you should immediately recharge it after discharging it because you never know when this fire-suppressing system will be used again. It is not wise to keep the suppression systems empty for long because fire can break out quickly and you may not have the time to recharge it during the event. Putting off your FM-200 without recharging would be a big mistake that can have serious consequences.

What is the FM 200 fire-suppressing system?

Among so many fire-suppressing systems, FM 200 is a clean agent alternative to Halon fire suppression systems. It is popular because it allows highly pressurized quick-release gas that absorbs the heat from fire combustion. It cools down the environment and breaks the reaction of fire combustion. FM 200 is safe for humans and doesn’t do any ozone depletion. Due to its safe nature, it is currently the most effective and cleanest fire suppression system available in the market.

Why should you recharge your FM-200?

From the perspective of professional fire extinguishers, a person should recharge the FM-200 after using it. And if you have discharged it a few times, then you should recharge it every time it is being discharged. It is important because you want to ensure that your fire suppression systems aren’t empty most of the time. You should minimize the time of keeping your fire suppression systems empty as it is not favorable. Due to the intense nature of fire ignition, it is important to not delay the fire-controlling systems. However, you can’t just oppression the FM-200 fire suppression system and weigh it. It is not easy to tell when the fire suppression system is empty but the pressure gauge can indicate if it is full or not. You wouldn’t want to go into the fire and jeopardize the whole operation with a low-pressure FM-200 fire suppressant system.

How to recharge FM-200?

The FM-200 for recharges is not as easy as refilling gas. If you want to recharge FM-200, you need to call Confires because the system is much more complex and can only be handled by competent fire protection services. When FM-200 is used, the gas in it tends to dissolve and wash out lubricants that might come into contact. The fire protection services refill the gas, but they also manage the recharge process through the relubrication of all moving parts in the fire suppression system. Among other things, they also evaluate the valve assembly, and then the system is fully recharged.

Precautions during FM-200 recharging

During the FM-200 recharging, handling extreme pressure could be very dangerous for someone who is not experienced. The gas is compressed into a liquid through extremely high pressure and a little bit of low pressure can cause vaporization thus the whole procedure could be dangerous. This is why only trained fire protection service contractors manage it in an assigned area that is clear of unauthorized personnel. The trained professionals assemble and secure everything during the process to ensure no loss.