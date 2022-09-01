When is the best time to buy an iPhone?

In this article, we’ll answer all your questions about when to buy a new iPhone, including advice on when Apple is likely to discount the price of older iPhone handsets. There are certain times of the year when buying a new iPhone is a bad idea, and there are certain times of the year when you can get a bargain on a new device. The trick is knowing when to buy a new iPhone. Fortunately, we’re here to help.

Should I buy a new iPhone now?

Those looking for a new device are probably wondering whether now is a good time to buy a new iPhone. Are the prices going up or down? And is there a danger that a new model will be released in the near future?

The short answer is that if you want to get your hands on one of the new iPhone 14 handsets (which we expect to be announced at the Apple Event on September 7, 2022), you’ll have to wait a few weeks. We expect pre-orders to start on Friday, September 9 – but get ready now as we explain how to pre-order an iPhone. If you want to watch the Apple Event, we’ll explain how to do that in a separate article.

What if it’s not one of the new iPhone 14 models you want? Should you go ahead and buy one of the older iPhones?

There’s one main reason not to buy right before an event: after the introduction of the new iPhone models, Apple tends to lower the price of the older models – so after a launch, you’ll likely be able to buy existing iPhones for less than before. can get.

There are a number of reasons why it might be worth buying an iPhone before Apple’s event. It’s possible that the prices of Apple’s iPhones will increase based on inflation, especially if you’re not based in the US. Another reason to buy right now would be if you want to buy a new iPhone 11 directly from Apple – because it’s very likely that model will be discontinued after the iPhone 14 launches.

There is also a small chance that the iPhone 13 series will be discontinued after the introduction of the iPhone 14 series. Rumor has it that the non-Pro iPhone 14 won’t offer a major change from the iPhone 13, so it’s possible that Apple will stop selling the iPhone 13. In addition, Apple seems to be discontinuing the mini variant of the iPhone. the iPhone lineup, so this could be your last chance to buy an iPhone mini. Read: iPhone 13: Buy Now or Wait?

Right after an event isn’t necessarily a good time to buy either, though in the US some networks offer their best deals just after an iPhone launches.

You should be aware that even better discounts on older iPhone models may be just around the corner. We’re also approaching the time of year when we see the best discounts. Between Black Friday and Christmas, many resellers will cut their prices, so if you can wait a month or two, you might be able to get a great deal on a new iPhone.

What we don’t expect is a discount on the new iPhone 14… Not yet anyway.

The new iPhone 14 series handsets are likely to be announced at the Apple Event on September 7, 2022. They will likely be available for pre-order starting Friday, September 9, and will go on sale on Friday, September 16.

Apple is unlikely to release any more iPhone updates before September 2023, though there have been rumors that a new, larger iPhone SE could one day launch.

When is the best time to buy an iPhone?

It’s easier to say when the worst time to buy a new iPhone is. That is undoubtedly in the months before September. So don’t buy an iPhone in August unless you want to kick yourself a month later.

The best time to buy an iPhone isn’t necessarily when a new model launches, unless you’re desperate for the very latest hardware. You might like to wait a month or two after launch and wait for supply to catch up with demand and for any issues with the new phones to be identified and (hopefully) resolved.

We’d say it’s fine to buy a new iPhone within nine months of launch, but if you’re hoping to save some money on your purchase, we’d recommend waiting a few more months.

When will iPhone prices fall?

We know from past experience that it is highly unlikely that Apple will lower the price of an iPhone in its first year of sale.

However, Apple tends to lower the price of the previous year’s iPhone when it introduces the new model – so expect Apple to discount its handsets in September (and possibly in the spring if it introduces a new handset at that time). to give.

How much will prices drop when a new iPhone comes out?

Apple cut the price of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini by more than $100/£100 when the iPhone 13 was introduced in September 2021:

The iPhone 12 belonged to $829 /£799, but the price dropped to $699/£679 (64GB), $749/£729 (128GB) or $849/£829 (256GB)

/£799, but the price dropped to $699/£679 (64GB), $749/£729 (128GB) or $849/£829 (256GB) The iPhone 12 mini was from $729 / £699, but the price dropped to $599 / £579 (64GB), $649 / £629 (128GB) or $749 / £729 (256GB)

The iPhone 11 also saw a discount in September 2021:

The iPhone 11 belonged to $599 / £599, but the price dropped to $499 / £489 (64GB), $549 / £539 (128GB).

Apple isn’t the only place to buy an iPhone, and it’s certainly not the only one offering a discount on the handsets. From time to time you will see offers from other resellers. We’ll be following these up in our best iPhone deals, so check that page regularly!

The earliest discount on the new iPhone is around Black Friday in late November, so you might plan to hold out until then. However, the deals we usually see are mostly for the older handsets, so if you’re hoping for a discounted iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro, you’ll probably be disappointed.

You should also not expect to get a discount from Apple on Black Friday. Apple’s Black Friday sale usually only takes the form of vouchers with select product purchases, rather than a discount, and it’s unlikely the latest iPhone would qualify if last year’s new iPhones weren’t included.

You may be able to find a Black Friday deal elsewhere, though these deals are again likely for the older iPhone models. Interestingly, while shopping events like Black Friday get all the attention, that’s not the only time you can get discounts on Apple products: we see discounts all the time. We recommend that you read the best iPhone deals above if you want to get money from an iPhone.

In our experience, we usually don’t see discounts on the latest handset until spring – and these are always from third-party resellers, never from Apple.

What if I want to buy an older iPhone?

Just want an iPhone and don’t mind that it’s the latest model? So why not buy now?

As we mentioned above, Apple has just slashed the prices of several older iPhone models. You can currently get the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 12 and 12 mini for less than before. You can buy these iPhones direct from Apple, but the best deals you can get aren’t usually from Apple: we round up the best iPhone deals here.

Because Apple tends to lower the prices of older iPhone models when it introduces a new generation, we recommend that you don’t buy an older device just before the new ones are expected. If you make your purchase in August, you’ll probably kick yourself after the price drops a month later.

On the other hand, there is a risk in waiting. If you had wanted to buy an iPhone 12 Pro from Apple and waited until after the iPhone 13’s launch to take advantage of a lower price, you would have been disappointed – Apple discontinued the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max models. (It’s likely you’ll still be able to buy that handset from a third-party reseller, but the price drop may not have been as great as it would have been.)

You may be able to purchase even older iPhones, such as the iPhone XR or the iPhone X, from a third-party reseller, but we suggest the deal must be exceptional to be worth your money. If you’re wondering which of these iPhone models is best for you, read our iPhone buying guide.

Knowing when the latest iPhones came out should help in assessing whether there will be an update soon.

The iPhone tends to have an annual cycle, with Apple typically holding one launch event per year in September (2020 was a little different: we had the iPhone SE launch in April, and the iPhone 12 launch was delayed until October).

In any year, we may see an iPhone launch in the spring, but September is generally a given.

The latest range of iPhones is expected to launch in September 2022.

Conclusion: Is Now a Good Time to Buy a New iPhone?

The worst time to buy would be July or August, especially since with new iPhones on the horizon, the price of the older handsets is likely to drop very soon.

If you want the latest iPhones, the best deals usually don’t come before the spring and summer months. If you’re into buying an older iPhone, you’ll probably see good deals around Black Friday, but deals are there all year round.

We hope this article has been helpful in making an informed purchase decision. Remember good prices can be found all year round, if a retailer is generous and you know where to look: read our guide to the best iPhone deals for more information.

Wondering how long Apple will support iPhones? Read How long do iPhones last.

Check out the best prices for the entry-level iPhone 13 now: