‘When I met the Queen…’: Brits reveal memories of coming face-to-face with Her Majesty

But some of the most touching tributes come from the “ordinary” people who met her, and many took to social media to reminisce about the time when they were lucky enough to have an audience with Queen Elizabeth II.

A BA flight attendant said he was “humiliated” to have met the monarch at an event in 2019.

The monarch also met a large number of athletes, with various tributes to her, along with photos of the time they met.

Rugby player Will Carling said he was ‘really honored to have met the Queen on a number of occasions.

“She was such an impressive person.”

Neil Back MBE, a former international rugby player for England, thanked the Queen for her years of service, which he said was “delivered with grace and dignity”.

Scottish athlete Jamie Bowie posted a photo of his meeting with Queen Elizabeth more than 10 years ago.

He captioned: ‘Incredible lifetime service to our country, in 70 years as queen! One was lucky enough to have met Queen Elizabeth over ten years ago.’

Others were lucky enough to exchange a few words with Her Majesty when they received honors from her.

Food activist Mary Long-Dhonau OBE said: ‘I feel so privileged to have met our lovely Queen twice. RIP your majesty. You will be missed by so many!’

Writer Catrina McHugh, who founded the Open Clasp Theater Company, recalled when she got her MBE.

“When I met the Queen I wanted to hug her, I felt overwhelmed and she reminded me of my Aunt Maggie. She was nice.’

Paralympian Hannah Cockroft posted along with a photo of her shaking hands with the Queen: ‘Rest in peace Queen Elizabeth II.

Our longest reigning monarch, the only one I’ve ever known, and an inspiration to all. I am honored to have met you and to serve you as Deputy Lieutenant of Calderdale.

“Thank you for your many years of duty, service and dedication to the Commonwealth.”

‘I was in architecture first year’, a woman. “I had the chance to see her and Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh in person.”

A woman tweeted 1997 photos of the Queen visiting her at the National College of Arts in Lahor.

‘I was in architecture first year,’ she said. “I had the chance to see her and Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh in person.”

Millie Robson was visited by the Queen at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital after the attack in the Manchester Arena in 2017.

She was 15 at the time and today posted on Twitter in honor of Her Majesty: ‘This moment meant so much to me.’

Garth Dallas was one of many who reflected on the touching impression the Queen made on everyone she greeted.

He remembered the special moment they met, especially when “she looked me in the eye and smiled brightly.”

Millie Robson, of County Durham, was visited by the Queen in hospital when she was 15. She said today she was ‘grateful and honored’ by the visit

Garth Dallas, an advisory CEO and non-executive director of Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, said the Queen smiled “beaming” at him when they met.

