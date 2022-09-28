When dangerous toxins teach fundamental biology

Developmental cell (2022). DOI: 10.116/j.devcel.2022.09.004″ width=”800″ height=”530″/> Graphic abstract. Credit: Developmental cell (2022). DOI: 10.116/j.devcel.2022.09.004



“What our work shows is how a complex in the center of the cell, the ER-Golgi interaction region, controls plasma membrane cholesterol, which is essential for many cellular functions, if not essential for multicellular life,” says Professor Gisou van der Goot. at EPFL’s School of Life Sciences. Her group, which collaborates with Giovanni D’Angelo’s group at EPFL, has published a study in Developmental cell that reveals how pathogens exploit an important cellular process to intoxicate cells.

Since pathogens have evolved to hijack many of their hosts’ cellular processes, studying host-pathogen interactions helps us better understand fundamental biological processes. Here, the scientists discovered that the interaction between two important organelles in the cell, the endoplasmic reticulum and the Golgi apparatus, is essential to determine which lipids are on the cell membrane. Both organelles play an essential role in synthesizing new proteins and their transport within the cell.

The researchers set out to find out which proteins are important for the entry of the toxin of the anthrax bacterium Bacillus anthracis into the cell. To do this, they screened a library of 1,500 genes that are normally involved in organizing the cell organelles and membrane.

Anthrax Infection and ER-Golgi Contact Sites

The anthrax toxin consists of three subunits, a protective antigen that allows it to bind receptors on the target cell, and two enzymatic subunits, the lethal factor and the edema factor, which actually damage the cell.

When secreted, the protective antigen binds to two receptors on the cell membrane. It is then cut by Furin, an enzyme, and eventually associates with other protective antigens to form a pore. This pore allows the lethal and edema factors to enter the cell, where they wreak havoc. Although this process is fairly well mapped, we don’t know which molecules in the cell facilitate all of its steps.

From anthrax to biological discovery

The data from the screened genes ended up on two genes and their proteins, called TMED2 and TMED10, which are both located at the ER-Golgi contact sites, a very unexpected location when studying a toxin that comes from outside the cell.

When the scientists downregulated the genes of TMED2 and TMED10, the anthrax toxin lost its ability to form pores. Furthermore, in-depth analysis revealed something new in terms of basal cell biology: that the two proteins organize large protein supercomplexes at ER-Golgi membrane contact sites, which are responsible for the transfer of cholesterol between the two organelles. If this transfer does not take place, cholesterol never reaches the membrane of the cell, but is stored in fat droplets.

“Overall, this research on anthrax intoxication led to the discovery that lipid composition remodeling at ER-Golgi interfaces completely controls the formation of functional membrane nanodomains at the cell surface,” conclude the study authors.

F. Gisou van der Goo, ER-Golgi localized proteins TMED2 and TMED10 control plasma membrane lipid nanodomain formation, Developmental cell (2022). DOI: 10.116/j.devcel.2022.09.004

