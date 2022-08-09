When can we expect primary election results in Wisconsin and elsewhere?
Most of Tuesday’s attention will be focused on Wisconsin, a battlefield where Republican voters decide who will challenge Governor Tony Evers, a Democrat, in a primary that has become another proxy battle between former President Donald J. Trump and his former vice president. president, Mike Pence.
Polls close in Wisconsin at 9 p.m. Eastern Time. While it’s hard to predict when we’ll be able to get a win on election night, there are factors that can give us clues: how many of the postal votes are expected, what rules the state has about when ballots can be counted, and, of course, how close a race.
Republican primary for governor close towith Tim Michels and Rebecca Kleefisch leading a race where a central campaign problem was the false notion that Mr Trump’s defeat in 2020 can be reversed.
Mr. Trump backed Mr. Michels, a construction magnate who has said he would consider decertifying the 2020 results — something legally impossible. Ms Kleefisch, who is supported by Mr Pence, has often explained this to voters. They both follow Tim Ramthun, the state’s biggest proponent of decertification.
Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Washington, and Waukesha counties are home to the state’s largest concentration of Republican voters, so a race call in the governor’s primary may depend on how the vote goes in those areas: high turnout or unforeseen problems can make it difficult to get a clear picture of the result of the race early in the evening.
With Republicans largely rejecting postal voting since Mr. Trump cast doubt on the method in 2020, the delays associated with absentee ballot counting are unlikely to be a factor. But that’s no guarantee.
Wisconsin election officials couldn’t begin processing absentee ballots until polling stations opened Tuesday morning. And many of the state’s major cities, including Milwaukee and Green Bay, don’t publish results of ballots cast during early, in-person and absentee ballots until they’re all counted, according to Riley Vetterkind, the Wisconsin Elections Commission’s public information officer. . That can go late.
Ms. Kleefisch is expected to perform strongly in Milwaukee and its suburbs, so depending on how close the race is, those late parties absentee and early ballots could come into play.
By Monday, nearly 278,000 ballots had been received by officials in Wisconsin — about a third of the number returned in the April 2020 primaries early in the pandemic.
Vermont polls will close first of the night at 7 p.m. Eastern Time and officials will not be able to begin preparing the ballot papers in the mail until then. According to Eric Covey, the chief of staff to the Secretary of State for Vermont, there are more votes by mail than in previous midterm elections. Mail ballots can have a significant impact in tight races, such as the Democratic primary for the state’s only seat in the state House, and it could take until late Tuesday night for preliminary results in that race to be available.
But officials in Vermont expect most ballots to be counted before midnight, aided by a rule that postal ballots must be received by the end of Election Day. All cities and towns with more than 1,000 inhabitants must use electronic voting tables to count the votes, which will also speed up the process.
In both Vermont and Connecticut, vote counting is handled by cities rather than counties. According to Stephen Ohlemacher, the election decisions editor for The Associated Press, many city officials in both states are waiting for all mail and personal votes to be counted to release the results. That could delay the publication of results in places with a lot of postal votes.
Polling stations close in Connecticut at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. It is up to local officials to decide whether to start counting the ballots before or after the in-person voting. Ballot papers received after the polls close will not be counted.
Mr Ohlemacher noted that Connecticut has struggled to count mail votes in past elections. In 2018, it took until 4 a.m. after Election Day for 89 percent of the vote to be counted. In November 2020, more than 45 percent of the votes on election night at midnight had not been counted.
Election officials everywhere want to remind us that all the results we get on Tuesday night are unofficial. This is unlikely to change race calls made, but it usually takes weeks to certify official results.
Reid J. Epstein reporting contributed.