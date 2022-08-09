When can we expect primary election results in Wisconsin and elsewhere?

Vermont polls will close first of the night at 7 p.m. Eastern Time and officials will not be able to begin preparing the ballot papers in the mail until then. According to Eric Covey, the chief of staff to the Secretary of State for Vermont, there are more votes by mail than in previous midterm elections. Mail ballots can have a significant impact in tight races, such as the Democratic primary for the state’s only seat in the state House, and it could take until late Tuesday night for preliminary results in that race to be available.

But officials in Vermont expect most ballots to be counted before midnight, aided by a rule that postal ballots must be received by the end of Election Day. All cities and towns with more than 1,000 inhabitants must use electronic voting tables to count the votes, which will also speed up the process.

In both Vermont and Connecticut, vote counting is handled by cities rather than counties. According to Stephen Ohlemacher, the election decisions editor for The Associated Press, many city officials in both states are waiting for all mail and personal votes to be counted to release the results. That could delay the publication of results in places with a lot of postal votes.

Polling stations close in Connecticut at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. It is up to local officials to decide whether to start counting the ballots before or after the in-person voting. Ballot papers received after the polls close will not be counted.

Mr Ohlemacher noted that Connecticut has struggled to count mail votes in past elections. In 2018, it took until 4 a.m. after Election Day for 89 percent of the vote to be counted. In November 2020, more than 45 percent of the votes on election night at midnight had not been counted.

Election officials everywhere want to remind us that all the results we get on Tuesday night are unofficial. This is unlikely to change race calls made, but it usually takes weeks to certify official results.

Reid J. Epstein reporting contributed.