Nefarious Apple has been caught in the act… while doing something he has openly admitted to doing.

Famous App Store Fanboy Tim Sweeney tweets about this Bloomberg report:

Bloomberg was investigating @actonline, the fake app developer advocacy group that Apple funds to lobby politicians while strangling monopoly developers. Shame on you Apple and shame on you for this deceitful astroturfing.

The Macalope isn’t sure how “deceptive” it might be considered Apple’s logo literally first on the organization’s “About” page under “Sponsors.” But it sure is disgusting and ham fisted, almost to the point where Tim Cook comes out brandishing honey fried hams strapped to his fists.

But Tim isn’t the only one whose hands smell like the holidays here.

Also, let’s not forget that Tim Sweeney himself is more than a little ham-fisted.

Epic Games founder Tim Sweeney compares fight against Apple to fight for civil rights”

It seems that someone who said such a thing should be ashamed enough to be mistaken on the side of? not more things to say in the future, but when you’re the face of a rowdy lawsuit over wanting to tear down Apple’s monopoly power so you can set up your own monopoly power, it’s hard to sit on the sidelines.

The Bloomberg piece Sweeney links to adds more color to Apple’s involvement.

The group, known as ACT, says it is not obligated to Apple, but confirmed it gets more than half of its funding from the company. According to the former employees, the actual percentage is much higher.

When Apple's critics deserve as much criticism is it really critical? 2 IDG

Much higher than “more than half”? Like, one hundred and twenty percent?

Man, that’s a lot of percent, if it’s true.

Rick VanMeter, a former congressman who heads the rival developer group Coalition for App Fairness, said ACT’s alleged representation of app developers is deceptive given its relationship with Apple.

Really! That’s what the Coalition for App Fairness said? Okay.

The Coalition is, of course, the group that Tim Sweeney’s Epic Games helps create and of which he is a part. Epic also provided funding for the group. Yes really. This, contrary to what Apple has done, is in no way “embarrassing” or “deceptive” because of the things and the stuff and such and oh look there, the spider that was on the queen’s coffin is now a playable character in Fortnite for a small fee, isn’t that lovely.

Bloomberg, the group that published “The Big Hack” and never retracted any of it, even after it was completely denied and unconfirmed by everyone involved, simply notes that Epic Games is “a member of VanMeter’s Coalition for App Fairness” without addressing the fact that, according to The Verge, the Coalition “appears to have been really created and funded by Epic, explicitly to help win its case” against Apple. That looks like it friendly of an important point to omit if you dump Tim Sweeney’s tweets into your article.

Again, funding a lobbying organization like this that claims to be the grassroots is gross and should at the very least be under Apple, if the company is justifiably proud of its success based on selling great products that people love. to keep.

But as for taking criticism from Tim Sweeney? no.