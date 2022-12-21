When a pile of compost is the perfect gift: Parents embrace sustainable Christmas

Nicola Pellegrini, who grew up in Britain and always had a white Christmas as a child, brought her four-year-old twins from the Northern Beaches to town for the event.
“Obviously this doesn’t happen at Christmas in the UK,” she said, wrapping red raffia around a wreath of fresh eucalyptus leaves.
“I think it’s a very unique experience in Australia, that outdoor life at Christmas. We came to the city especially for this. It just builds the excitement… and it’s good to see things opening up again post-COVID.
Tess Jones, from the garden’s education team, said her team tried to teach children about sustainability through the activities they organized, as well as about gardening, plants and wildlife.
“We champion these themes creatively in everything we do with the kids, and parents value both the educational experience and the craft,” she said.
“[Parents] are looking for opportunities to connect their children with nature, especially after the impact of the lockdowns of recent years.”
Concord West teacher Kelly Pisani said she would use the craft ideas both at home with her three children, ages 5 to 11, and at work. “These kinds of things are so good,” she said. “It’s hands-on, it’s outdoors, and it’s so engaging for them.”
While the Santa’s Studio workshops are sold out, the garden has other holiday activities scheduled for children this week and in school holidays.
