When a pile of compost is the perfect gift: Parents embrace sustainable Christmas

Nicola Pellegrini, who grew up in Britain and always had a white Christmas as a child, brought her four-year-old twins from the Northern Beaches to town for the event.

“Obviously this doesn’t happen at Christmas in the UK,” she said, wrapping red raffia around a wreath of fresh eucalyptus leaves.

Kids make seed bombs at the Royal Botanic Garden’s Santa Studio workshop on Wednesday. Credit:Flavio Brancalone

“I think it’s a very unique experience in Australia, that outdoor life at Christmas. We came to the city especially for this. It just builds the excitement… and it’s good to see things opening up again post-COVID.

Tess Jones, from the garden’s education team, said her team tried to teach children about sustainability through the activities they organized, as well as about gardening, plants and wildlife.