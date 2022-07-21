Wheelers Hill fire: Boy escapes house fire which claimed life of woman in Melbourne’s south-east

A young child narrowly escaped a house fire that tragically killed a woman in southeastern Melbourne.

Emergency services rushed to Wattleglade Court, Wheelers Hill around 10:20 p.m. Thursday evening after reports that a two-storey house had gone up in flames.

The crew arrived at the scene within five minutes of the call for help, but were unable to resuscitate a woman who died at the scene. She has yet to be formally identified.

A man has been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is now in stable condition.

A child who was also in the house at the time, got away with the fright.

Police and ambulance personnel remain on site early on Friday morning (photo)

It took more than 30 firefighters half an hour to get the blaze under control.

An advisory message for surrounding areas has since been downgraded.

The fire has shaken the quiet, close-knit neighborhood, where distressed neighbors did everything they could to help.

“They were towering flames, absolutely huge flames going up into the sky,” a shocked resident told the Today show.

“The fire trucks arrived within five minutes and got to work.

It’s a close-knit community here and everyone was shocked and wanted to try to help. There were neighbors who came with blankets and things like that just in case.’

The gutted house remained cordoned off with police tape Friday morning, where firefighters stayed to make sure the fire doesn’t flare up again.

Authorities are expected to be on site for much of the day to determine the cause of the fire.

The police are preparing a report for the coroner.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Crime Stoppers.