Wheelers Hill blaze: Devoted mum Adrienne Witter killed in Melbourne house fire remembered

The long-term friend of a woman tragically killed in a house fire risked his own life to drag her body from their burning home while their young daughter miraculously escaped unharmed.

Adrienne Witter is remembered as a joyful nature force, animal lover and devoted mother after a fire ripped through her Wheelers Hill home in southeastern Melbourne on Thursday night.

Known as Adie to her loved ones, the mother of one was unable to be revived and died at the scene, despite emergency services arriving within five minutes of the call for help.

Her longtime partner Steve suffered severe burns in the blaze after pulling her unconscious body from the bedroom that had gone up in flames. He was rushed to hospital and is still in the ICU.

A house fire claimed the life of Adie Witter, mother of a child in Melbourne (pictured). She is survived by her long-term partner and 11-year-old daughter

Their 11-year-old daughter who was also at home at the time escaped unharmed and did not require medical attention.

Shattered friends have gathered around Mrs. Witter’s partner and daughter, who they say was the light of her life and the shattered image of her mother.

A online fundraiser Founded by Lifelong Friends has already raised more than $6,500 that will go toward her funeral and supporting grieving partner and daughter.

“Adie was an original. A lively, larger-than-life, cheerful force of nature. She was a loving partner to Steve, a devoted mother to Laura – the light of her life – and an extraordinary and valued friend to many,” the page said.

“She passed away tragically and way too soon.

A childhood best friend added: Her sparkling, larger-than-life aura has always filled every space, including our hearts.”

She attended SCEGGS Darlinghurst in Sydney and later studied marketing and winemaking science at the University of Melbourne. She also spent time working in the Whitsundays in North Queensland.

The fatal fire shook the quiet close-knit neighborhood, where distressed neighbors remembered doing all they could to help.

Ms. Witter was much loved in the area she called home for over two decades.

The Wheelers Hill neighborhood has been rocked by the tragic death of Adie Witter

Ms Witter’s partner remains in hospital after recovering her body from the burning house (pictured) as their 11-year-old daughter escaped unharmed

A devastated neighbor told the Today show, “It was towering flames, absolutely huge flames going up into the sky.

“The fire trucks arrived within five minutes and got to work.

“It’s a close-knit community here and everyone was shocked and wanted to try and help. There were neighbors who came with blankets and things like that just in case.’

Another neighbor told the Herald Sun: “(I) always found her to be a kind, caring and gentle neighbor who loved animals, especially her precious dogs and cat.”

“She had a beautiful smile and family was important to her.”

Authorities spent much of Friday searching the site of the fire to determine the cause of the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Friends described Adie (pictured) as a lively, larger-than-life, cheerful force of nature