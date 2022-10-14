Wheelchair-user, 82, is stabbed in the neck and shoulder while eating in Taco Bell

Police say the elderly man was taken to hospital for treatment of serious injuries

An 82-year-old wheelchair user was accidentally stabbed from behind while eating at a Los Angeles Taco Bell.

The unidentified knifeman entered the Taco Bell in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Mar Vista before briefly looking around, pulling an object from his right jacket pocket and stabbing the seated man in the neck and shoulder.

The LAPD responded to a call to 12011 Venice Boulevard around 19.00 on 3 October.

Police say the elderly man was taken to hospital and treated for serious injuries.

He is expected to recover from them.

The footage shows how the man approaches the 82-year-old before stabbing him twice in the neck and shoulder

In CCTV footage, the suspect can be seen entering the restaurant with a red skateboard in his left hand. He pauses and looks around briefly before launching his attack. The suspect glances over his glasses as he looks into the Taco Bell where the victim was sitting at a table

Mar Vista Taco Bell in Los Angeles, where the 82-year-old man was accidentally stabbed while he was eating

The elderly man was sitting at a table with his wheelchair positioned right next to him when the suspect enters and briefly looks around, CCTV footage shows.

The suspect has a red skateboard strapped to his left hand, which he drops as he moves in to attack the old man.

The old man, who is stabbed twice in the shoulder and neck, turns around in his chair in shock to see the man with the knife running towards the door.

As the suspect knocks on the door, he leaves the skateboard on the floor.

The 82-year-old man was stabbed twice in the neck and shoulder before he turned in his chair to see the man with the knife running towards the door

Changes in crime since 2021 as reported by the LAPD. The statistics are from 1 October

The suspect was described by police as being a bald man between 5-foot-1 and 5-foot-6, weighing about 130 pounds and possibly in his 20s or 30s.

He also has a large tattoo on the back of his head and a small tattoo next to his left eye, the LAPD said.

The overall crime rate in Los Angeles has increased in recent years.

Statistics provided by the LAPD indicated that a total of 24,450 violent crimes had been committed through Oct. 10, a 3.9 percent increase from the same period last year’s total of 23,526.

Robbery has increased by 14.9 percent since last year and serious violence by 0.9 percent.

The LAPD released the surveillance footage of the attack to seek the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

Wake LA DA George Gascon has come under fire for his progressive policies, which he says will lower prison numbers – but which critics warn will make the streets less safe.

Murders have soared in recent years, with the city also hit by a spate of terrifying follow-up robberies, where wealthy locals are targeted by robbers who stalk them and then strike when they return to their properties.