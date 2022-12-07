Wheelchair passenger kicked off Qatar Airways flight in Melbourne due to his disability

[noscript_1]

A wheelchair passenger claims he was kicked off a Qatar Airways flight and stranded in the middle of nowhere due to his disability.

Craig Nolan, 43, was boarding a flight in Melbourne to return home to Finland on Monday when he alleges airline staff told him he could not travel alone.

Nolan, who lives with spina bifida, said he was frustrated that the airline barred him from going home to his partner in Helsinki.

‘It was absolutely discrimination because there is no justified reason [for the airline] throwing me off the flight’, he said nine news.

Craig Nolan, (pictured with his partner) who lives with spina bifida

He said airline staff told him ‘you are traveling alone as a disabled person, which we don’t allow.’

The Geelong-born traveler has flown around the world four times on his own and said this is the first time he has had problems due to his wheelchair.

Mr. Nolan told the airline at check-in that he was flying solo and would need access to his wheelchair upon reaching the Qatar layover. SBS News said.

At the gate, he was loaded onto the plane with an aisle chair, which is used to help immobile passengers transfer to their seats and use the restrooms.

A member of staff approached Mr. Nolan to ask what he needed for the flight, ten minutes later another told him that he could not travel alone on the plane.

Nolan’s friend Bridget Mullahy told SBS the incident was “unacceptable”.

“I am aware of what he has to deal with, just as a result of being in a wheelchair,” said Ms Mullahy.

‘To think that something as simple as traveling back to Finland, a trip you’ve taken so many times before, and then this happens in your homeland? It is unacceptable.

She said they took him off the plane in the middle of the night without knowing where to go, but he was able to get accommodation after some negotiations.

“Everyone has to stand up for their rights, especially people with disabilities who are not heard, and if they are, there is always that pre-perception of what they can and cannot do,” Nolan said.

Mr Nolan's Melbourne friend Bridget Mullahy (pictured right)

Nolan said he is still waiting for an apology and a refund for the flight, while he tries to get back home.

Qatar Airways reportedly insists there was a miscommunication.

Daily Mail Australia has repeatedly reached out to the company for comment.