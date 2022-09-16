Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak talks possible retirement from iconic show

Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak has revealed that his 41-year career at the helm of the iconic game show is coming to an end soon.

“Looks like I get to go for the show,” Sajak, who has been driving since 1981, revealed yesterday. ET Online.

“Years pass quickly. We are approaching the end. It’s a long time ago [time]. We’re not going to do this for another 40 years. The end is near,” the game show king explained.

‘The end is nigh’: Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak, 75, reveals his 40-year hosting of iconic game show is FINALLY coming to an end (Pictured; 2017)

‘It is an honor to be able to stand in people’s living rooms for so long. People were there to welcome us. We are happy and proud.’

The TV icon, who hosts the show alongside beloved bombshell Vanna White, will turn 76 next month.

“In most TV shows, by then you would have said, ‘That’s probably enough,’ but this show isn’t going to die,” Sajak says of Wheel of Fortune, which premiered in the United States in 1975 and has been running continuously ever since. has been broadcast, with over 40 adaptations in international markets.

His daughter Maggie, 27, is celebrating Sajak’s four decades as host of the hit game show last December with a loving throwback to the happy host looking rambunctious with a full head of dark brown locks.

Iconic: The TV star, who hosts the show alongside beloved bombshell Vanna White, turns 76 next month

Happy 40th Wheel Birthday to this man! On this day in 1981, @patsajak presented his very first episode of @WheelofFortune…and the rest is history!’ she captioned the photo.

Indeed, Sajak’s 40-year attendance record at Wheel of Fortune is nearly spotless, with the devoted host only missing filming for three weeks in November 2019 to undergo bowel surgery.

While Sajak was recovering, White, 65, stepped in to take over the hosting duties.

“We’ve been together for about 38 years and he’s like my brother,” White told ET in 2021.

Long-running: Wheel of Fortune host Pat has revealed his 41-year career at the helm of the iconic game show is coming to an end soon

‘He’s funny. I mean, we can finish each other’s sentences if we want to. We know each other so well.’

Meanwhile, both Sajak and White are focused on the upcoming season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, which premieres on September 25.

“I think people like seeing celebrities and seeing how they are themselves and not playing a character,” White told ET. “When they come here, they are themselves, they have a good time, they play for a good cause, so it’s good for everyone.”

With big wheel spinners hoping to make it big with over $1 million for their charities of choice in Season 3 of the Celebrity Episode, you have to wonder which superstar Sajak wants to see grace his stage.

“I’m still pulling for Meryl Streep because I want to see her say, ‘Come on, lots of money!'” Sajak said, before joking, “That’s all I want, but she won’t come.” because she discovered you can’t win an Oscar for this.’