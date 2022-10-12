Wheel FALLS OFF Boeing Dreamlifter after taking off in Italy and heading to US

<!–

A Boeing has dramatically lost one of its 100kg wheels during take-off and fell away from the plane seconds after it left the runway.

The loose wheel detached from the Dreamlifter aircraft and plummeted back to the ground with a trail of smoke behind it at Taranto airport in Italy.

After hitting the ground, footage shows the 4-foot-diameter tire spinning down the tarmac as the plane continues to climb during the flight to Charleston, North Carolina.

A Boeing has dramatically lost a 100kg wheel during take-off as it shot off the plane with a trail of smoke seconds after the plane took to the sky

N718BA Atlas Air flight departed from Taranto to Charleston, North Carolina at 09.09 yesterday.

The smoking wheel detached from the Dreamlifter plane and fell to the ground, bouncing on the grass at Taranto Airport in Italy

The missing part – from the plane’s main landing gear – was later found in a nearby vineyard outside the airport’s borders in southern Italy.

Despite the error, the plane landed safely in the United States.

Boeing told Simple flight yesterday: ‘A Dreamlifter cargo flight operated by Atlas Air landed safely earlier today at Charleston International Airport after losing a wheel assembly from its landing gear on take-off from Taranto-Grottaglie Airport in Italy this morning.

‘We will support our operator’s investigation.’

Footage shows one of the four-foot-diameter wheels from the main landing gear spinning off and tumbling back to the ground

The missing part was later found in a nearby vineyard outside the airport’s borders in southern Italy after it bounced away

The plane was flying with a Boeing 787 passenger on board, according to Italian news media Corriere della Sera.

The oversized 747-400 Dreamlifter was designed to transport parts between Italy, Japan and the US and was used to fly medical supplies during the Covid pandemic.

Investigators from the National Agency for Flight Safety (ANSV) are investigating the crash and will decide whether to open a formal investigation.

The cargo plane has an enlarged 28-foot fuselage to carry large cargo, and its maiden voyage was in 2006.