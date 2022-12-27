WhatsApp will stop working on older iPhones and Androids in 2023

The popular WhatsApp messaging service is about to stop working on millions of phones.

People with older iPhone and Android models will not be able to use WhatsApp after December 31 without getting an update.

WhatsApp will stop working on 49 phone brands, including the iPhone 5 or 5c, along with several models from Huawei, LG and Samsung.

However, users of those phones will receive an alert from WhatsApp before it stops working.

“Devices and software change frequently, so we regularly review which operating systems we support and make updates,” WhatsApp said.

“These devices may not have the latest security updates or may lack functionality required to run WhatsApp.”

“To choose what to stop supporting, every year, like other technology companies, we look at which devices and software are the oldest and have the fewest people still using them.”

To update your operating system on an iPhone, go to ‘general’ settings and select ‘software update’.

If your device can’t run the updated software, you’ll need a newer phone to run it.

In October, WhatsApp stopped working on iPhones that used iOS 11 and earlier software.

“To keep up with the latest advances in technology, we stopped supporting older operating systems to focus our resources on the latest ones,” WhatsApp said.

In November, WhatsApp launched a new tool called ‘Message Yourself’ which, as the name suggests, allows you to send yourself notes, reminders, and updates.

This feature is available on Android and iPhone and allows you to start a 1:1 chat with yourself within the WhatsApp app.

It helps users keep track of their to-do lists, send each other notes, reminders, or shopping lists, according to WhatsApp.

Prior to that, WhatsApp released a new tool called Communities, which allows you to send messages to multiple groups at once.

The tool allows users to put multiple group chats under one topic and share updates with all of them.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, said: “Today we are launching Communities on WhatsApp.

“Improve groups by enabling subgroups, multi-threading, announcement channels, and more.”