WhatsApp will stop working on older iPhones and Androids in 2023

WhatsApp will stop working on 49 smartphones for millions of users this month during a major update
- WhatsApp messaging service will stop working on old phones
- WhatsApp will stop working on older iPhone and Android models
- Affected users will receive an alert via WhatsApp
The popular WhatsApp messaging service is about to stop working on millions of phones.
People with older iPhone and Android models will not be able to use WhatsApp after December 31 without getting an update.
WhatsApp will stop working on 49 phone brands, including the iPhone 5 or 5c, along with several models from Huawei, LG and Samsung.
However, users of those phones will receive an alert from WhatsApp before it stops working.
“Devices and software change frequently, so we regularly review which operating systems we support and make updates,” WhatsApp said.
“These devices may not have the latest security updates or may lack functionality required to run WhatsApp.”
“To choose what to stop supporting, every year, like other technology companies, we look at which devices and software are the oldest and have the fewest people still using them.”
To update your operating system on an iPhone, go to ‘general’ settings and select ‘software update’.
If your device can’t run the updated software, you’ll need a newer phone to run it.
People with older models of iPhone, Huawei, LG, and Samsung will need to upgrade to keep WhatsApp working (stock image pictured)
In October, WhatsApp stopped working on iPhones that used iOS 11 and earlier software.
“To keep up with the latest advances in technology, we stopped supporting older operating systems to focus our resources on the latest ones,” WhatsApp said.
In November, WhatsApp launched a new tool called ‘Message Yourself’ which, as the name suggests, allows you to send yourself notes, reminders, and updates.
This feature is available on Android and iPhone and allows you to start a 1:1 chat with yourself within the WhatsApp app.
It helps users keep track of their to-do lists, send each other notes, reminders, or shopping lists, according to WhatsApp.
Prior to that, WhatsApp released a new tool called Communities, which allows you to send messages to multiple groups at once.
The tool allows users to put multiple group chats under one topic and share updates with all of them.
Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, said: “Today we are launching Communities on WhatsApp.
“Improve groups by enabling subgroups, multi-threading, announcement channels, and more.”
THE BEST WHATSAPP ALTERNATIVES
If you’re considering deleting WhatsApp, you’ll be happy to know that there are several alternative apps to choose from:
1. telegram
With over 400 million users, Telegram is one of the most popular WhatsApp alternatives.
While it looks a lot like WhatsApp, what sets it apart is the fact that it offers the option to set messages to self-destruct after a set amount of time, leaving no trace behind.
Telegram also offers end-to-end encryption.
However, as a WhatsApp spokesperson noted, Telegram “doesn’t offer end-to-end encryption by default, so it’s not necessarily more secure than WhatsApp.”
2. Signal
Signal is one of the most secure messaging applications, thanks to the fact that it is open source.
This means that the app’s code is publicly available for viewing, making it nearly impossible for app creators to sneak into backdoors that could allow governments or hackers to snoop on their messages.
3.iMessage
If you’re using an iPhone, you might consider simply switching to iMessage, Apple’s own messaging app.
The app has a number of impressive features including no character limits, the ability to send images and videos, and of course, Apple’s animated emoji feature, Animoji.
Unfortunately, iMessage is only available for iPhone users, so you’ll have a hard time interacting with anyone using an Android.
4. Google messages
Google’s answer to iMessage is Google Messages, an Android-only messaging service.
The app replaces your standard SMS app and integrates with all Google apps and services, making it easy to share pictures or use the Google Assistant.
5. Facebook Messenger
If you’ve been put off using WhatsApp because it shares data with Facebook, Facebook Messenger may not be the best option for you.
However, the app offers a number of useful features, including games, secret conversations, and video calls.