WhatsApp texts about Lady Gaga double chin ‘by cosmetic surgeons Dr Daniel Aronov and Daniel Lanzer’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Two cosmetic surgeons are said to have planned how to operate on Lady Gaga after one became obsessed with her ‘double chin’.

WhatsApp messages supposedly sent by doctors Daniel Aronov and Daniel Lanzer appear to show the couple how the pop superstar “needed liposuction on her neck.”

The publicity-hungry medics — whose social media videos made them TikTok superstars with over 18 million followers — even seemed to consider doing the job for free.

“Is it wrong that during my onboard entertainment I can only think about how much I’d like to give Lady Gaga neklipo?” dr. Aronov is said to have posted in the leaked messages.

Doctors Daniel Aronov and Daniel Lanzer were reportedly caught in WhatsApp group messages discussing how they claimed pop superstar Lady Gaga needed liposuction on her neck

dr. Daniel Aronov ‘became obsessed with operating on Lady Gaga during a flight,’ leaked WhatsApp group messages allegedly written by the doctor

dr. Lanzer runs the controversial Daniel Lanzer Clinics, which are now under scrutiny for their cosmetic surgery practices.

‘Write her. Free,” was his supposed answer.

But in the group messages, which were sent to 65 doctors and nurses and allegedly sent by the couple, Dr. Aronov admitted he didn’t know how to bring up the topic without offending her.

“How do I phrase it so it’s not excessively offensive?” he allegedly asked in the WhatsApp messages, reported the Sydney Morning Herald.

“Hey Lady Gaga. Big fan. May I call you lady? I just wanted to talk to you about your double chin…’

It is not clear whether the surgeons followed up on the conversation with the star herself.

dr. Lanzer surrendered his medical registration last December during a survey of his clinics.

His clinics’ website now states that Dr. Lanzer is “retired” and that the sites are “currently under review” but still provide details of procedures and an application form.

A class action against Daniel Lanzer Clinics for alleged negligence has now been initiated by 540 former patients.

Publicity-hungry medics Dr. Daniel Aronov (left) and Dr. Daniel Lanzer (right) had over 18 million followers on TikTok, but Dr. Lanzer submitted his medical registration last December and Dr. Aronov can now only work as a general practitioner under supervision

dr. Aronov has since been limited to the work he can perform, which prevents him from performing cosmetic surgery and restricting himself to supervised GP work.

He was also ordered to clear his social media accounts of all medical-related material.

A tribunal about his conduct heard how he had previously presented a paper at a medical conference entitled “How to use evidence-based medicine in clinical practice like a rockstar.”

The Medical Council of Australia has launched an investigation into Dr. Aronov in response to 21 complaints against him from 17 patients, three colleagues and the NSW Health Complaints Commission.

An offer to Dr. Allowing Aronov to return to the operating room to work as a “surgical assistant” was rejected by the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal in June.