WhatsApp launches avatars with billions of combinations of hair styles, facial features and outfits

Now you can have your own AVATAR on WhatsApp: Users can create a digital version of themselves from billions of combinations of hairstyles, facial features and outfits

Avatars, the virtual customizable characters already available on Facebook and Instagram, officially launch on WhatsApp starting today.

It means users can create a digital version of themselves from billions of combinations of “various hairstyles, features, and outfits.”

The avatars can be used as a profile picture or sent in the form of one of 36 custom stickers that reflect different emotions and actions.

These show your cartoonish face reflecting your mood with clapping, winking, thinking and flooding the chat with tears.

How do you add avatars on WhatsApp? How to create your avatar 1. Tap on ‘settings’ 2. Tap avatar > Create your avatar 3. Follow the steps to create your avatar 4. Tap ‘Done’ How to make your avatar your profile picture on WhatsApp 1. Tap on ‘settings’ 2. Tap your profile picture > Edit > Edit 3. Tap on ‘use avatar’

Meta had already rolled out the feature to Facebook and Instagram, but now WhatsApp users can also play around with ways to represent themselves without using an actual photo.

It’s important to the company because it represents the early vision of what Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg hopes will eventually lead to a Metaverse where people can work and play through their own avatars.

The concept is seen as the future of the internet and would blur the lines between the physical world and the digital world.

Zuckerberg has described it as an “embodied internet.”

Coined in the 1992 dystopian novel “Snow Crash,” the term “metaverse” is used to describe immersive, shared spaces accessible across platforms where the physical and digital converge.

Announcing the introduction of the new feature to WhatsApp, Zuckerberg wrote on Facebook: “We are bringing avatars to WhatsApp!

Now you can use your avatar as a sticker in chats. We’ll be adding more styles to all of our apps soon.”

Meta says it hopes to drive both privacy and personalization.

“Sending an avatar is a quick and fun way to share feelings with friends and family,” the company wrote in a blog post.

“It can also be a great way to represent yourself without using your real photo so it feels more private.”

WhatsApp’s avatars feature has been slowly rolling out to beta testers on both Android and iOS for a few months, according to WABetaInfo, but will be available to all mobile users starting today.

“For many people, this will be their first time creating an avatar and we will continue to deliver style improvements including lighting, shadows, hairstyle textures and more that will make avatars even better over time,” the blog post reads. .

“We hope you enjoy creating and sharing your avatars, which will be available to users everywhere starting today.”

Meta’s avatars are one of many virtual characters available across platforms and messaging apps, including Bitmoji.

These 2D characters are now owned by Snap, while both Apple and Samsung also offer avatars in the form of Memoji and AR Emoji, respectively.

Staying on the metaverse theme, Facebook last year launched a virtual reality meeting app called Horizon Workrooms that it hopes will one day rival Zoom and Skype.

It allows users to hold boardroom-style meetings with cartoon avatars of their colleagues and is part of Zuckerberg’s ambition to turn Facebook into a futuristic “metaverse.”

Even Zuckerberg has his own avatar, which he debuted in a demonstration.

