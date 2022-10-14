‘What’s wrong with you?’ John Fury was exercising at 5:30am… then he saw Tyson was naked

There is never a dull day in Fury’s household, no matter the time of day.

Take John Fury, for example, who started Friday morning with a series of sit-ups – at least he tried. His son, WBC champion Tyson, posted a video Friday morning showing his dad staying fit, along with the caption, “Big John seeing me naked at 5:30.”

John Fury didn’t appreciate being greeted by his son with no clothes on as he tried to start the day in a healthy way

In the video, Tyson can be heard laughingly asking, “What are you doing at 4:30 in the morning, Dad?”

John replied, “I’ve been running and…” then he realized his son was standing in front of him, prompting him to demand, “Get your clothes on.

“Put your damn clothes on, a hole.

“Get your clothes on, man, there’s something wrong with you.” Whether Tyson, who by then couldn’t contain his laughter, did as he was told is unclear.

The 34-year-old is currently in camp for his next fight on December 3, with an opponent not yet announced, although his promoter Frank Warren told talkSPORT it would be Derek Chisora.

This was disappointed by the fans as the pair have already fought twice before, with ‘The Gypsy King’ winning comfortably both times and a third fight with Chisora ​​is expected to be no different.

Big John sees me naked at 5:30 am pic.twitter.com/a9mIt3XRzO — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) October 14, 2022