What’s the biggest question for YOUR team to answer as the Premier League returns?? 

The Premier League returns this weekend after the final international break before the World Cup in Qatar.

There’s a lot to cram in during the seven weeks before players leave for the tournament, with European and domestic football both well underway into the new season.

With under-fire managers and the form of some of the league stars in the spotlight, a number of questions will be answered over the next two months.

But what’s the biggest question your team needs to answer as we prepare to take off again?

Erling Haaland will try to continue his good goal-scoring form in Sunday’s Manchester derby

ARSENAL

Ahead of last season’s North London derby, photographer Stuart MacFarlane delivered Arsenal’s team talk, leading to a 3-1 win.

“I fucking love you all,” he said. Which of Mikel Arteta’s employees can follow that?

ASTON VILLA

Their win over Southampton was so uninspiring that John McGinn admitted he would have turned off the television.

But it was a second league win and Steven Gerrard needs to rebuild the momentum. Can Villa lay down another building block in Leeds on Sunday?

BOURNEMOUTH

Gary O’Neil took the reins and his first task was to pry through the rubble of a 9-0 defeat. He has since overseen two draws and a win.

What will be enough to convince the club’s new owners that he deserves the job?

Gary O’Neil could get Bournemouth manager’s job after impressing as interim

BRENTFORD

Ivan Toney returns from his first call-up in England without having won a first cap.

That could be bad news for Bournemouth on Saturday: Can Toney make a point to Gareth Southgate?

BRIGHTON

Hard work to follow Graham Potter. Even harder if your first game against Liverpool is at Anfield.

Good luck, Roberto De Zerbi. The Italian sees many similarities with his predecessor. Will this be evolution or revolution?

CHELSEA

Three weeks have passed since Chelsea took Potter on, but his new era is limited to a 1-1 draw against Salzburg.

Will Saturday at Palace bring the first signs of his impact behind the scenes?

Graham Potter will finally take charge of his first league game as Chelsea boss this weekend

CRYSTAL PALACE

Since October 2017, Palace has lost all nine league matches against Chelsea – only against Liverpool (10) have they lost more matches. Can they stop the rot on Saturday?

EVERTON

A first goal from Neal Maupay gave Everton their first league win of the season before the international break, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s imminent return from injury remains crucial to their prospects.

Can he rediscover his best under Frank Lampard?

FULHAM

How to close a hole in the shape of Joao Palhinha? The powerful midfielder was crucial for Fulham but will be banned against Newcastle on Saturday.

LEEDS

Patrick Bamford’s hopes of making England’s World Cup squad seem to have vanished.

But after more injuries, the 29-year-old looks set to return for Leeds against Aston Villa on Sunday. Can Jesse Marsch Keep Him Fit — And Get Him Fired One More Time?

Patrick Bamford will almost certainly miss England’s World Cup squad this winter

LEICESTER

The tea leaves provide mixed reading for Brendan Rodgers.

In the past decade, three teams have been bottom after seven games and avoided relegation, but all three changed managers. Stick or twist?

LIVERPOOL

Luis Suarez spent several seasons digging out Liverpool. Did he just help another Uruguayan out of his?

Suarez scored Darwin Nunez’s first goal in almost two months against Canada. Will that put an end to his false start on Merseyside?

Darwin Nunez must quickly find form after a bad start to his life as Liverpool center striker

MAN CITY

It’s been a while since City won multiple times at home against United. 2014, in fact.

Their run in the eight seasons since then? LDLWLLLW. Can Pep Guardiola end that run?

MAN UNITED

Lisandro Martinez was too small. Then he was United’s player of the month. Now he is compared to Roy Keane.

Next one? Erling Halland. They have met once before: Martinez won 4-0. Will he stop Haaland’s rush again?

Lisandro Martinez named Manchester United player of the month in September

NEWCASTLE

Since joining Newcastle, Eddie Howe has not won six league games without winning. Until now.

The manager has credit in the bank, but can the back-fit Callum Wilson help him finish that run?

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Losses at Leicester and Steve Cooper’s side will be at the bottom after five consecutive defeats.

It won’t be easy to land 22 new signings, but inevitably you’ll wonder: will their next splurge come, will he still be in charge?

SOUTHAMPTON

Another loan for Ainsley Maitland-Niles and yet another round of teething problems.

The versatile 25-year-old played just 17 minutes this season, with Ralph Hasenhuttl admitting he has “a lot of work to do”. Will it finally be okay this time?

TOTENHAM

After eight games without a goal, Son Heung-min has five in three: a hat-trick for Spurs followed by two for South Korea.

The catalyst? Antonio Conte puts him on the bench against Leicester. Did Son time this run perfectly for the derby?

Son Heung-Min seems to have to take shape for Tottenham and scored a hat-trick last time

WEST HAM

Tomas Soucek got off to a good start to his life at West Ham, but his performance has been declining for a while.

Can anyone in East London find a new recipe for potato salad, the midfielder’s quintessential fuel?

WOLVES

A treat awaits Wolves fans at West Ham: Diego Costa lines up for his debut.

At 33, his scoring prowess may fade, but what’s left of his mischievous ability?