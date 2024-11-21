What’s the best way to use ChatGPT, Gemini and other AI tools? Our AI expert answers your questions

What are the Key differences between ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Copilot and other top AI tools? Which is better? To what extent should you be concerned about AI systems using your personal data? Are the reported inaccuracies and biases about AI platforms really as bad as what I read?

Earlier this month, we asked you, WIRED subscribers, to submit your questions about generative AI, and these are just a few of the great queries we received. On November 20, we hosted a live Q&A with WIRED’s Reece Rogers, author of the newsletter “AI Unlocked,” the monthly AI advice and ethics column “The Prompt,” and countless news and how-to articles on the impact that AI is having. in our lives.

If you missed the live stream, don’t worry, you can watch it in full right here. Reece was joined by WIRED’s Global Editorial Director Katie Drummond, who delivered some opening remarks, as well as WIRED’s Audience Development Manager Laura Fillbach, who moderated the event.

In the 30-minute discussion, Rogers broke down the similarities and differences between the most popular generative AI tools and shared which one he’s willing to pay the most for. He covered the pros and cons of using AI-powered search instead of traditional search engines, and warned viewers not to ask chatbots for specific medical advice. Rogers answered some questions from readers about the effectiveness of watermarks to indicate whether content was created using AI. He also drew on his personal experience to address questions about the use of AI in educational settings and the challenges teachers face in light of the fact that their students have such easy access to AI tools.