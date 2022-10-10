'What's my sex life like as a woman at 64?… Three times a night and better than ever'

Six years ago I went on a date with a divorced man named Simon. He invited me to dinner at a beautiful hotel in Northumberland.

He was a friend of friends whom I did not find physically attractive; he was 63, rather flushed in the face and unhealthy looking, as if he had spent too much time inside, for my taste.

But he made me laugh and it had been ages since I had been ‘wooed’ by a gentleman, so I said yes.

We had only met three times before the date, and then in a large group of friends, so I speculated with a few close confidantes before the night: will he have booked a hotel room or should I pre-book a taxi home? I had been out of the dating game for so long that I had forgotten the rules. They all agreed on the latter.

Well, they were all wrong.

We had a fun dinner and after a bottle of wine or two when he suggested we retire to his room I was intrigued and agreed to go. It was a large suite, with a view and a huge bed the size of Sweden.

While I rather admired his chutzpah in booking a room, I wasn’t too sure if I actually wanted to sleep with him. But as we enjoyed a drink and talked, I thought, why not?

He was funny and friendly – and more importantly, I hadn’t had sex in over two years. What did I have to lose?

Nothing prepared me for what happened in the big bed after that hotel dinner.

That. Blew. Mine. Mind.

Although he wasn’t my type by any means, so much so that I couldn’t even kiss him while we had sex the first time. Even though I was 60 years old and self-conscious about my breasts, c-sections and varicose veins.

At first I put it down to the fact that I hadn’t had sex in so long.

How else to explain fireworks the very first time we went to bed – especially when first times at the best of times are so often awkward? How else to explain fireworks with a man I definitely didn’t find sexy?

Of course I agreed to see him again, if anything to see if the first time hadn’t been a fluke. Just as explosive. And the time after that and beyond.

I asked him if it was just me? No, he said. He felt the same way and couldn’t believe our old but complementary enthusiasm.

We started seeing each other regularly. How could I not, even though I had been so indifferent at first? I got to know him and really liked him.

And now, several years later – we’re still together and enjoying a sex life that would make couples 40 years younger envious.

I still don’t know why this happened. I can only put it down to one thing: our age. What is certain, however, is that this is the best sex I’ve ever had.

How strange it is that nature still has ways of surprising us by gifting us with this unexpected sexual awakening in our fall—a time when, instead of retreating into cardigan-wearing, celibate old age, we can use our lack of inhibitions and responsibility to embrace life that we never could in our busy, self-critical 20s and 30s.

I was 59 and had been divorced for 15 years when I met Simon. My daughters had left home – one was married and pregnant – and yes, I was lonely.

I had had several toss-ups after separating from my husband. Most of them I met through dating apps, but one or two through work or friends. These meanderings had had their moments, but were largely depressing and had disappeared.

I would have rather given up and thought men were more trouble than they were worth. Maybe not completely, but I asked myself: do I really have the stomach for sex anymore? Is it really that important? The special?

I could live without it and mostly preferred to concentrate on my hobbies such as gardening which are less demanding and often more rewarding.

However, let me state from the start that I am not a fart. While I can’t match the kind of numbers Tracey Emin famously applied to her iconic 1995 artwork The Tent, I do have a respectable list that reflects a healthy attitude and interest in sex over the years.

I started young, 15 years old, didn’t get married until I was 29, and was faithful to my husband throughout my marriage. Then there had been the period after my divorce, in my late 40s, when I tried to make up for lost time.

I was of the opinion that you are only young once. What harm when sex was so much fun – if it was only occasionally passionate, lasting and memorable?

The first time I had an orgasm, I was 22 and traveling with two men in South America after university. One was exceedingly beautiful and very clever; the other podgy and bordering on ugly, though he had a great smile.

I chose the latter. He radiated more sex appeal than the beauty had in her little finger.

I can still see the brown and orange curtains in our hotel room to this day. There was a high ceiling with a cobweb fan.

We slept with each other a few more times, but the beginner’s luck never came again.

Again, I didn’t even really fancy him. I thought how on earth did the earth just move with a man that didn’t make my stomach flutter with butterflies?

With the wisdom of age and hindsight, today I put it down to having no nerves because it was with someone I wasn’t externally invested in.

Perhaps the same had happened to Simon? But now we see each other three nights a week and live only a few blocks from each other, I’m invested. And the sex just keeps getting better and better – I can’t keep my hands off him. Why?

Is it that he possesses a technique that surpasses the other men I’ve slept with? Optionally. Sure, some people are good in bed and some aren’t, but is the skill gap really so big that it makes that much of a difference?

I love him now very much, which is important, but I’ve loved other men and it hasn’t been like this.

Of course, sex with some people is better than others, for a whole host of reasons, from chemistry to timing to luck, experience and an indefinable x-factor. Everyone knows that. Often you can’t put it down to one thing. It surprises you, positively or negatively.

For me, sex with men was sometimes great; and sometimes vanilla, unforgettable but nice.

Sometimes it was downright bad – along the lines of the Sex Pistols’ John Lydon’s famous quote that “Love is two minutes and 52 seconds of shrill noises.”

Once or twice it was even close to being downright ugly: hard, cruel, a little too rough for my taste. I think many women my age have had their #MeToo moments in bed.

That said, I’ve been lucky in that I’ve never been a victim of violence, which means I have a less complicated relationship with sex than others who haven’t been so lucky.

A few weeks ago, my sassy younger daughter, who is 26 and totally in love with a new relationship, said, “Ew, Mom, what’s sex like when you’re old?”

My answer was honest: either non-existent or better than ever.

Most people I know in their 60s (I’m 64 now) don’t have sex at all. The married have not for years, sometimes decades, certainly not with each other and rarely with other people.

Most have lost their will. Individuals, exhausted and disappointed by all the crooked balls on the market, have given up.

Only the adventurous who live like it’s the 1960s again—as opposed to being in the 60s—have sex at all.

Six years after that night in Northumberland, it’s still not any old sex.

Every night we are together, we have sex at least once – after getting into bed; again sometime between three and five in the morning (senile wakefulness has some advantages); and again when we wake up properly, just before we get up.

It is different every time: furious or calm, passionate or peaceful. I will guess at our moods, energy levels, the hue of emotions at any given moment. I don’t remember it even in my 20s.

I don’t orgasm every time, but – unlike when I was young and less confident – ​​I certainly don’t feel the need to fake them if I don’t.

I have them often though, and sometimes more. They all seem better than the ones I had before. These days I am never ‘too tired’ or have a headache. I’m always up for it.

Without putting too fine a point on it, no aids are needed, no little blue pills or products in tubes from the sexual health shelves in Boots.

Many people may think that what we come up with is adventurous. We don’t have to do it outdoors or swing from chandeliers.

There is nothing kinky or painful involved and no desire to include anyone else. To some this may seem banal and tame, but not to us. It’s damn great just the way it is.

Sometimes we ask ourselves if we are strange.

Of course, there are times when it’s more amazing than others, but the general gist is that it keeps getting better and better. I’m probably better at it than at any other time in my youth, or relative youth, and consistently enjoy it more.

My friends ask me about it and cry. Either with horror – ‘Christ, how can you stand it? I’m so glad that part of my life is over!’ — or with awe and envy.

And I still can’t figure out how the hell that happened. All I know is that my old mantra – ‘You’re only young once’ – has changed to: ‘You only live once.’

Maybe it’s a combination of things. Being more confident and experienced and therefore less inhibited (even with less alcohol); having had the good fortune unexpectedly to find a truly compatible lover who is also a lovely man; and the feeling that I have entered the last part of my life and that it is important to seize it and live in the present.

Long may it last, and even if it does not, at least it lasted longer than might be considered quite justifiable in our age.

I don’t really know what it is that has made me rediscover the joys of sex, properly, at this late stage in my life. But that’s part of the magic. I don’t need to know.

What I do know is that I’m thrilled I didn’t say no to the slightly red-haired man at the pub; that he had the audacity to book a room at the hotel; and that I wasn’t so disillusioned and menopausal that I wasn’t open to extraordinary—as well as explosive—possibilities.