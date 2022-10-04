What’s Putin thinking? Tough to know for nuclear analysts

PARIS (AP) — Will President Vladimir Putin pull the nuclear trigger?

For Kremlin viewers trying to figure out whether the Russian leader’s nuclear threats are just a bluff, there is no more pressing or difficult question.

For now, analysts are cautiously suggesting that the risk of using the world’s largest nuclear arsenal still seems low. The CIA says it has seen no signs of an imminent Russian nuclear attack.

Yet his vows to ” all resources at our disposal “to defend Russia while it pays off” war in Ukraine are taken very seriously. And his claim friday that the United States “set a precedent” by dropping atomic bombs in World War II further ramped up nuclear deployment.

The White House has warned of “catastrophic consequences for Russia” if Putin goes nuclear.

But whether that will remain Putin’s hand is a guess. Nervous Kremlin onlookers admit that they are not sure what he is thinking or even if he is rational and knowledgeable.

The former KGB agent has shown a willingness to take risks and audacity. It is difficult, even for Western intelligence agencies with spy satellites, to determine whether Putin is bluffing or really intends to break the nuclear taboo.

“We see no practical evidence in the US intelligence community today that it is getting closer to actual use, that there is an imminent threat from the use of tactical nuclear weapons,” said CIA Director William Burns. CBS news.

“What we need to do is take it very seriously, watch for signs of actual preparation,” Burns said.

Kremlin viewers are partly scratching their heads because they fail to see how nuclear power can greatly aid reversal Russian military losses in Ukraine.

Ukrainian troops do not use large concentrations of tanks to wrestling behind the groundand fights are sometimes for places like small as villages. So what could Russia’s nuclear forces be aiming for with winning effect?

“Nuclear weapons are not a magic wand,” said Andrey Baklitskiy, senior researcher at the UN’s Institute for Disarmament Research, who specializes in nuclear risk. “They’re not something you just hire and they solve all your problems.”

Analysts hope the taboo surrounding nuclear weapons is an obstacle. The horrific extent of human suffering in Hiroshima and Nagasaki after the US destroyed the Japanese cities with atomic bombs Aug 6 and Aug 9, 1945was a strong argument against the repeated use of such weapons. the attacks killed 210,000 people.

No country has used a nuclear weapon since then. Analysts suspect that even Putin may find it difficult to become the first world leader since US President Harry Truman to bring down nuclear fire.

“It’s still a taboo in Russia to cross that threshold,” said Dara Massicot, senior policy researcher at RAND Corp. and former analyst of Russian military capabilities at the US Department of Defense.

“One of the biggest decisions in Earth’s history,” Baklitskiy said.

The resistance could make Putin a global pariah.

“Breaking the nuclear taboo would at the very least impose complete diplomatic and economic isolation on Russia,” said Sidharth Kaushal, a researcher at the Royal United Services Institute in London who specializes in defense and security.

Long-range nuclear weapons that Russia could use in a direct conflict with the United States are ready for battle. But his stockpiles of shorter-range nuclear warheads — so-called tactical weapons Putin could use in Ukraine — aren’t, analysts say.

“All those weapons are stockpiled,” said Pavel Podvig, another senior researcher specializing in nuclear weapons at the UN Disarmament Think Tank in Geneva.

“You have to take them out of the bunker, load them into trucks,” and then marry them with missiles or other delivery systems, he said.

Russia has not released a full inventory of its tactical nuclear weapons and their capabilities. Putin could order that a smaller one be surreptitiously prepared and prepared for surprise use.

But openly removing weapons from storage is also a tactic Putin could use to increase the pressure without using them. He would expect US satellites to notice the activity and perhaps hope that baring its nuclear teeth would deter Western powers from withdrawing support for Ukraine.

“That’s very much what the Russians would bet on, that any escalation the other side poses both a threat and (also) a way out of negotiating with Russia,” Kaushal said.

He added, “There’s a kind of grammar for nuclear signaling and brinksmanship, and a logic that’s more than just, you know, some crazy decision to go on with this sort of thing one day.”

Analysts also expect other escalations first, including ramped-up Russian attacks in Ukraine with non-nuclear weapons.

“I don’t think there will be a bolt from the blue,” said Nikolai Sokov, who took part in arms control negotiations when he worked for the Russian Foreign Ministry and now works at the Vienna Center for Disarmament and Non-Proliferation.

Analysts are also struggling to identify targets on the battlefield that would be worth the huge price Putin would pay. If one nuclear attack didn’t stop Ukraine’s advance, would it attack again and again?

Podvig noted that the war does not have “large concentrations of troops” to raise.

Attacking cities, hoping to force Ukraine to surrender, would be a terrible alternative.

“The decision to kill tens and hundreds of thousands of people in cold blood is a difficult decision,” he said. “As it should be.”

Putin may hope that threats alone will slow Western arms deliveries to Ukraine and gain time to train 300,000 additional troops mobilize, provoke protests and an exodus of conscripted men.

But if Ukraine continues to roll back the invasion and Putin finds himself unable to hold what he tookanalysts fear a growing risk that he decides his non-nuclear options are running out.

“Putin is really eliminating a lot of bridges behind him now, with mobilization, with… annexing new areassaid RAND’s Massicot.

“It suggests that he is doing everything he can to win this on his terms,” ​​she added. “I’m very concerned about where that will eventually take us — to eventually make some sort of nuclear decision.”

