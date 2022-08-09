What’s On the Ballot and How to Vote in Wisconsin’s Primary
Republican voters in Wisconsin will choose who will challenge Governor Tony Evers this fall in what has become Tuesday’s most closely monitored race in the state.
On the Democratic side, voters in the Third Congressional District will weigh in in the state’s only competitive House race. Representative Ron Kind, a Democrat retiring, has long been a Republican target. Voters choose from four Democrats who will try to keep the seat in their party’s hands this fall.
Here’s what you need to know about voting in Wisconsin:
How to vote
The deadline to register votes for Tuesday’s primary has expired. Not sure if you are registered? Look here.
The polling stations close at 20:00 Central time.
It’s too late to apply for a ballot and probably too late to return a ballot in the mail: No ballot received after polling stations close counts, regardless of when it was stamped. There are various options return your ballot in person.
Ballot boxes are usually banned in Wisconsin, but you can turn in your ballot papers at your designated polling station, city clerk, or absence counting center. To look up the options available to you here.
Where to vote?
Do you think nearest polling station here.
What’s on the ballot?
In the Republican primary for governor, the race leaders are Tim Michels, a construction manager, and Rebecca Kleefisch, a former television journalist who served as lieutenant governor between 2011 and 2019.
Mr. Michels is running with the endorsement of former President Donald J. Trump, and Ms. Kleefisch is endorsed by former Vice President Mike Pence.
There are also other national competitions. Three Republicans compete for the party’s nomination to challenge Secretary of State Douglas LaFollette, a Democrat. The office currently has no power over elections in the state, but Republicans hope to change that if their candidate wins in November.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos will face a challenge from Adam Steen, a first-time candidate who is in favor of decertifying the 2020 election and has said he would make contraception illegal. Mr Trump has endorsed Mr Steen.
Voters can also participate in other state legislative races, and depending on where you live, local competitions as well. View an example vote here.
Alyce McFadden reporting contributed.