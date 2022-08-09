What’s On the Ballot and How to Vote in Wisconsin’s Primary

Republican voters in Wisconsin will choose who will challenge Governor Tony Evers this fall in what has become Tuesday’s most closely monitored race in the state.

On the Democratic side, voters in the Third Congressional District will weigh in in the state’s only competitive House race. Representative Ron Kind, a Democrat retiring, has long been a Republican target. Voters choose from four Democrats who will try to keep the seat in their party’s hands this fall.

Here’s what you need to know about voting in Wisconsin:

How to vote

The deadline to register votes for Tuesday’s primary has expired. Not sure if you are registered? Look here.