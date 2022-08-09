What’s On the Ballot and How to Vote in Vermont’s Primary

Vermonters will go to the polls on Tuesday to choose nominees for the only state House and Senate seat to be vacated by Senator Patrick Leahy, a Democrat who is retiring.

Not registered to vote? No problem. Thanks to same-day voter registration laws in Vermont, adults living in the state can still vote in Tuesday’s primaries.

Here’s what you need to know:

How to vote

If you wish to make use of same day registration, please do so in person – either at your polling station, or during normal office hours with the town clerks. Online registrations may not be processed in time for voting on Election Day.