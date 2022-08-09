What’s On the Ballot and How to Vote in Vermont’s Primary
Vermonters will go to the polls on Tuesday to choose nominees for the only state House and Senate seat to be vacated by Senator Patrick Leahy, a Democrat who is retiring.
Not registered to vote? No problem. Thanks to same-day voter registration laws in Vermont, adults living in the state can still vote in Tuesday’s primaries.
Here’s what you need to know:
How to vote
If you wish to make use of same day registration, please do so in person – either at your polling station, or during normal office hours with the town clerks. Online registrations may not be processed in time for voting on Election Day.
If you are voting by mail, please ensure that your ballot is received by the election officials before the end of Election Day. If you have not yet sent in your ballot, you can drop it off at a polling station before closing time or at a polling station before closing time or until 7:00 PM Eastern Time.
Under a rule introduced in 2020, the Secretary of State will send ballots to every registered voter ahead of the November general election. But primaries are not subject to that rule, and the deadline for receiving an absentee ballot for Tuesday’s games has passed.
Polling stations are equipped with tablets to accommodate voters with disabilities. Here is more information about accessible voting in Vermont.
Where to vote?
Find your polling station at the website of the Secretary of State here.
Most cities in the state allow voters to deposit absentee or mail ballots in designated drop boxes. You can find information about voting in your municipality on your municipality’s website. That’s how you look it up.
What’s on the ballot?
Mr. Leahy will retire in January, at the end of his current term. Current state representative Peter Welch is leading the Democratic contest to replace him.
Becca Balint, the pro tempore president of the State Senate, will face Lt. gov. Molly Gray in the Democratic primary for the seat vacant by Mr. Welch. Each woman joins with the backing of one of the Vermont senators: Ms. Balint is backed by Sen. Bernie Sanders and Ms. Gray is backed by Mr. Leahy.
Phil Scott, the blue state very popular Republican governor, will face two challengers in his party’s primary in his quest for a fourth term in Montpelier.
You can see exactly what will be on your ballot here.