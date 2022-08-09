What’s On the Ballot and How to Vote in Connecticut’s Primary
Connecticut may be known as a campaign recruiting powerhouse that rarely strays from the election of Democrats statewide, but even Tuesday’s primaries caught the eye of former President Donald J. Trump.
Mr Trump made a belated endorsement in the Republican Senate primaries. The winner will take on the challenge with Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat on whom the former president has turned his attention.
The triple Republican contest isn’t the only competitive race on the ballot.
Here’s a refresher on voting rules and what’s at stake.
How to vote
The deadlines for registration have passed the personal vote and the request for a ballot paper. Connecticut does not have same-day registration for the primary, but it does for the general election.
You must be registered with a political party to vote in the primaries. The limit for switching sides is three months for a primary.
Voting without excuses is no longer available in Connecticut, which sent ballots to all voters at the start of the pandemic. A referendum would be necessary to restore it.
Where to vote?
click here to find your assigned voting seat. Absent ballots must be returned no later than Tuesday, 8 p.m. Eastern Time, by mail or by hand to drop boxes or local clerks, which is also when polling stations close for in-person voting.
What’s on the ballot?
Republicans will win the field of candidates for the Senate, the House in southwestern Connecticut and the Secretary of State, an open-seat race to decide who will oversee the election.
Democrats have competitive primaries for treasurer and secretary of state.
Voters will also decide on several intra-party races for the Connecticut Legislature. click here for your sample mood.