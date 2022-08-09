What’s On the Ballot and How to Vote in Connecticut’s Primary

Connecticut may be known as a campaign recruiting powerhouse that rarely strays from the election of Democrats statewide, but even Tuesday’s primaries caught the eye of former President Donald J. Trump.

Mr Trump made a belated endorsement in the Republican Senate primaries. The winner will take on the challenge with Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat on whom the former president has turned his attention.

The triple Republican contest isn’t the only competitive race on the ballot.

Here’s a refresher on voting rules and what’s at stake.