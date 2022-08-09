WhatsNew2Day
What’s On the Ballot and How to Vote in Connecticut’s Primary

Politics
By Jacky

Connecticut may be known as a campaign recruiting powerhouse that rarely strays from the election of Democrats statewide, but even Tuesday’s primaries caught the eye of former President Donald J. Trump.

Mr Trump made a belated endorsement in the Republican Senate primaries. The winner will take on the challenge with Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat on whom the former president has turned his attention.

The triple Republican contest isn’t the only competitive race on the ballot.

Here’s a refresher on voting rules and what’s at stake.

The deadlines for registration have passed the personal vote and the request for a ballot paper. Connecticut does not have same-day registration for the primary, but it does for the general election.

You must be registered with a political party to vote in the primaries. The limit for switching sides is three months for a primary.

Voting without excuses is no longer available in Connecticut, which sent ballots to all voters at the start of the pandemic. A referendum would be necessary to restore it.

click here to find your assigned voting seat. Absent ballots must be returned no later than Tuesday, 8 p.m. Eastern Time, by mail or by hand to drop boxes or local clerks, which is also when polling stations close for in-person voting.

Republicans will win the field of candidates for the Senate, the House in southwestern Connecticut and the Secretary of State, an open-seat race to decide who will oversee the election.

Democrats have competitive primaries for treasurer and secretary of state.

Voters will also decide on several intra-party races for the Connecticut Legislature. click here for your sample mood.

